Paige Spiranac Reacts to Being Named to 'Hot 100' List

Paige Spiranac is showing no signs of slowing down. Because of her success on social media, the 29-year-old former golf professional was named Maxim's World's Sexiest Woman. Spiranac is on the cover of Maxim's Hot 100 issue, and in an interview with the magazine, she said she's happy with the direction her life is going.

"If you told me, senior year of college, that my life would take this path, I would have laughed in your face," Spiranac told Maxim. "I never expected any of this to happen, but I'm so grateful that it did. I'm really able to love who I am and what I'm doing through content creation and being an influencer. So, I'm happy with how everything turned out. I wish I played golf at a higher level and accomplished more, but I wouldn't trade this for the world."

Spiranac is one of the most popular golf personalities in the world as she has over 10 million followers across all social channels. Her photos and videos have gained a lot of attention, but everything started in 2015 when she earned a win at the 100th Colorado Women's Golf Association Match Play Championship.

"Later we find out from all the texts about Dan Regester, a writer at Total Frat Move. He found me on Instagram and wrote a love letter to me and it went viral," Spiranac told Maxim of an article on the site that singled out her swing, her looks and her game. "That's what started my entire career. I went from having 500 followers to having 100,000 followers overnight. My life completely changed in the blink of an eye."

But with the positive attention Spiranac received, there was the backlash to come with it. "People say you're promoting women to show off their assets or to wear less to get more engagement online. My message is wear what you want to wear," Spiranac explained. "I get frustrated when they support everyone except for you 'cause you like to show cleavage. My dress code my entire life, I like to wear things that are more formfitting. I just became more comfortable wearing less because of my gymnastics background. I like being able to have movement in my swing. When I began wearing leggings it started a huge uproar. And now I go to the range and I see so many women wearing leggings."