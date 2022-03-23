Paige Spiranac Announces She’s ‘No Longer Married’

Paige Spiranac just opened up about her marriage. The golf influencer took to Instagram earlier this month to host a Q&A session. One of the questions asked was if she is married, and that’s when Spiranac made a surprising announcement.

“I do get this question a lot so I do want to address it. I was married,” Spiranac said, per the New York Post. “I am no longer married and if you could just respect my privacy it would mean a lot to me.” Sprianac married athletic trainer Steven Tinoco in 2018. In an interview with The Post in 2020, the 28-year-old revealed how she and Tinoco met.

“I met him at the start of my career, so we have done this entire thing together. He is so understanding and knows this is a business for me,” Spiranac said. “He will say, ‘Hey show a little more cleavage.’” Spiranac, who no longer plays golf professionally, is known for her revealing posts on Instagram, leading to her earning over 3 million followers. She said Tinoco was supportive of her posts as they lived a quiet home life.

Spiranac talking about her marriage is a little surprising because she likes to keep her relationship status private. “I think a lot of people think I don’t talk about it because of my business, and if I say that I’m with someone or I’m married, then I’ll lose male followers, and that’s actually not the case,” Spiranac said, per The Spun. “I am so open and honest about everything in my life, as you guys can tell from the podcast, that I want something to myself, and having a public relationship is very difficult, and as soon as you make it public, you’re giving everyone the right to ask questions and you have to then answer them.”

Along with being an influencer, Spiranac also hosts a podcast called Playing A Round with Amanda Rose. What she has done on social media has led to other female golf influencers following in her footsteps. “I have been a bit conflicted on it, to be honest. When I started my pro career, I didn’t have any financial backing so I needed to leverage my social media. I started out with good intentions,” she said. “Then the Insta-golf girl morphed into something I wasn’t really proud of, where girls who aren’t into golf started posing to get followers.”