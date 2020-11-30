Padres' Tommy Pham Sues Strip Club After October Stabbing

✖

San Diego Padres outfielder Tommy Pham was stabbed outside of a strip club in mid-October, forcing him to undergo surgery for a wound in his back. More than a month later, he is taking legal action. Pham is suing Pacers Showgirls International in San Diego's Midway District.

According to TMZ Sports, the Padres' player filed court documents that claim the strip club could have prevented his injuries. He claims that the employees "escalated the risk by participating in the fight and antagonizing" the people involved in a parking lot altercation. Additionally, Pham said that he was "trapped inside the business" due to the commotion. He claims that nobody from the strip club called authorities despite the parking lot altercation growing in size.

The stabbing occurred when Pham headed to his car. The police said that he saw a fight break out near his vehicle and that he asked one of the people involved to get away from it. The individual reportedly attacked Pham, pushing him to the ground and slashing him in the back. The wound was an estimated 12 inches long and five inches wide, but police said that none of his organs were damaged and that the knife pierced the three layers of skin.

"I’d like to thank the incredible medical staff at UC San Diego Health for taking such great care of me last night," Pham said in a statement after he received medical treatment. "I truly appreciate the hard work of the (San Diego Police Department) as well as they continue their search for the suspects. While it was a very traumatic and eye-opening experience for me, I’m on the road to recovery and I know I’ll be back to my offseason training routine in no time."

In the court documents, Pham said that he attempted to wait inside for the argument to end. However, he said that he could stay any longer and that he attempted to go to get his car. Pham said that this is when the individual attacked and stabbed him "without any provocation," which resulted in "catastrophic injuries." Pham claims that these injuries will hurt his "earning capacity as an elite professional baseball player."

According to TMZ, the Padres player wants Pacers Showgirls International, its employees and its security to pay for damages. He claims negligence and negligent hiring and supervision. Pham is also suing the people involved in the fight and the stabbing for battery.