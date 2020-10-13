Padres' Tommy Pham Stabbed Outside San Diego Strip Club

✖

San Diego Padres outfielder Tommy Pham was stabbed outside a strip club and needed surgery for the wound to his lower back, Pham and the team said Monday. The 32-year-old Pham was stabbed Sunday night outside Pacers Showgirls International in San Diego's Midway District. Police said the wound was not life-threatening, reports the San Diego Union-Tribune.

The stabbing happened at about 10:35 p.m. Sunday, San Diego police said. Two people who spoke with Pham said the stabbing happened as he left the club. He saw an argument break out near his car. One person said Pham was attacked when he asked one of the people involved in the argument to get away from the vehicle. Pham did not know the people arguing. Detectives are investigating the incident and are looking for video from the scene.

Police said none of Pham's organs were damaged, but all three layers of skin were pierced. He received stitches near the wound. He was treated at UC San Diego Health and is in "good condition," the Padres said in a statement. "He is expected to make a full recovery," the team added. "The San Diego Police Department is actively investigating the incident and we will have no further comment at this time."

"I’d like to thank the incredible medical staff at UC San Diego Health for taking such great care of me last night," Pham said in a statement. "I truly appreciate the hard work of the (San Diego Police Department) as well as they continue their search for the suspects. While it was a very traumatic and eye-opening experience for me, I’m on the road to recovery and I know I’ll be back to my offseason training routine in no time."

The Padres were recently eliminated from the MLB playoffs by the Los Angeles Dodgers. Pham had three hits in 11 at-bats during the three-game series, notes ESPN. The Tampa Bay Rays traded Pham to the Padres before the 2020 season. Pham started his career in 2014 with the St. Louis Cardinals, who treated him to the Rays in the middle of the 2018 season. He has a career .273 batting average with 82 home runs and 251 RBIs.

Pham was born in Las Vegas and was drafted in 2006. He has suffered several injuries throughout his career. During the 2020 season, he needed surgery to repair a hamate bone fracture in his left hand, the Union-Tribune reported last month. When he was activated from the injured list, he played as the team's designated hitter. He played in 31 games during the season, which was shortened due to the coronavirus pandemic.