Packers’ Jimmy Graham Reveals Yankees’ Aaron Judge Halloween Costume

Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham is getting in on the Halloween action and he might have won the best Halloween costume from a professional athlete. On Tuesday, the Packers had their annual Halloween Party and Graham partnered up with Nate Weir, who is an assistant trainer. Weir dressed up as Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve, while Graham dressed up as New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge.

Graham posted photos of his costume on Twitter and fans showed love for him in his comments section.

One fan wrote, “This is awesome coming from a Packers and Yankee fan. My life is now complete Packers and Yankees together,” while another added, “Whatever it is you were doing last game, keep doing it. FTW If that includes dressing up like *bleh* a damn Yankee then that’s a price we’re willing to pay!”

Had to represent @JoseAltuve27 and @TheJudge44 from the ALCS at @packers Halloween party! @astros @yankees we are ready for our local tryouts. They call me big red and I hit dingers. @weirnateatc pic.twitter.com/EVpuom28Of — Jimmy Graham (@TheJimmyGraham) October 28, 2019

“And to think that guy could tackle you still though one-on-one in the open field,” wrote another fan.

Graham is one of the key players in the Packers’ run this season. He’s not putting up the same type of numbers he did during his earlier years in the NFL, but he’s still a solid tight end, recording 21 receptions 234 yards and three touchdowns in eight games.

“I know my time will come,” Graham said, via the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel after the Packers’ win over the Oakland Raiders in Week Seven. “Last week, we were able to connect on some of those times. Hopefully, we can just kind of keep building on that, and I take hold of those opportunities when those opportunities present themselves.”

Before the season, Graham talked about how he wanted to prove everyone wrong and he still ha a lot left in the tank.

“It fit everywhere,” Graham said during his second annual charity cornhole tournament in Green Bay this past summer. “Obviously last year was disappointing for everybody. I’m not used to losing. I don’t think anybody here is, you know? And for me, it was not a good year. I’m completely focused on putting my best foot forward and being the player that I am: Scoring in the red zone and being that big threat on third down. I mean, I gotta get back to that. And I take it serious. It’s something that eats at me every single day, not making the playoffs and sometimes not making the plays that I should have. So you better believe I’m gonna be ready.”

As for Judge, he helped the Yankees reach the American League Championship Series despite dealing with injuries. He finished the 2019 season with 27 home runs and 55 RBIs.