Packers RB Jamaal Williams Compares Himself to a Mermaid and Spongebob Squarepants

The Green Bay Packers and Denver Broncos faced off Sunday in what could only be described as “inclement weather,” which caused some issues for the various skill position players on the field. However, there was one man that was truly left in his element with the nasty weather: running back Jamaal Williams.

He told reporters following the victory that he loves the rain because he is like the beloved cartoon character, Spongebob Squarepants.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I love it, I love it all,” Williams said when asked about the elements. “The rain, because I think the rain slows everybody else down. I feel like a mermaid. I feel like a mermaid and everybody else is dog swimming, you know what I mean? So I be feeling like I’m just flowing out there. I think it’s the rain. I feel like Spongebob.”

I asked #Packers RB Jamaal Williams (@jswaggdaddy) if he’s the type of RB who gets better when the conditions get worse and well… 🧜‍♂️ 🧜‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/jYtAIdffJZ — Ryan Rodig (@ryanrodigwfrv) September 22, 2019

As further evidence of his ability to flow through the defense like a mermaid, Williams accounted for 59 yards rushing and 27 receiving on Sunday against the Broncos and helped this offense consistently move down the field. Fellow running back Aaron Jones may have taken the attention with his two touchdown runs, but he only tallied 19 yards on 10 carries, averaging 1.9 per attempt. Williams averaged 4.9.

Maybe the Spongebob comparison started with Williams donning a yellow uniform as a member of the Packers, but he has since proved that there are other similarities. The running back is comfortable in all elements, including the pouring rain, and he will be the one that provides the balance for this offense while Jones serves as the goal-line runner. Although Williams will certainly be a threat to score on any given play.

Regardless of which running back serves as the top option in this rushing attack, what matters is that Williams will continue to shine when the skies open up. The Packers play at historic Lambeau Field, which is an open-air stadium, and often fight through rain, sleet, or snow to score touchdowns and win games. And like the US Postal Service, they don’t let the weather negatively impact their production.

At 3-0, the Packers don’t care if Williams is more akin to a mermaid or Spongebob Squarepants. What matters is that he continues to produce and serve as a capable option out of the backfield for quarterback Aaron Rodgers and this Green Bay offense.