Packers RB Jamaal Williams Burns Tom Brady: 'My Quarterback Knows What Fourth Down Is'

✖

Jamaal Williams took a shot at Tom Brady ahead of Sunday's matchup between the Green Bay Packers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On the Jamaal Williams Show, the Packers running back was asked who is better, Aaron Rodgers or Tom Brady? Williams not only went with his teammate Rodgers, but he also trolled Brady for his fourth-down mishap last Thursday night against the Chicago Bears.

"Come on, man," Williams said via the Pewter Report. "I’m pretty sure my quarterback knows what fourth down is, you know what I mean? That’s what I’m saying, like, Aaron Rodgers would never do that. Never. You know what I mean?" Williams went on to explain why Rodgers wouldn't make the mistake Brady did, which cost the Bucs the game.

"He (Rodgers) is too smart for that, we would never be in that type of situation because A-Rod is always prepared, always looking at the clock," Williams added. "We've got too many people who are just too ready to go. We’ve been in those types of pressure situations before so I feel like it’s just natural for us to be on top of everything and go ball. I would never expect that from my boy [Rodgers.]"

Brady's mistake was costly, but the Bucs are still in first place in the NFC South. After the game, Brady explained what happened. "Yeah, I knew we needed a chunk, and I was thinking about more yardage," Brady said. "It was bad execution. We had a great opportunity there. Just didn't execute when we needed to." Brady was then asked about the down situation and said: "Yeah, you're up against the clock. I knew we had to gain a chunk, so I should have been thinking more first down instead of chunk."

The Packers come into the matchup with a lit of momentum. They are 4-0 on the season and Rodgers is playing at a high level. Through four games, Rodgers has thrown 13 touchdown passes with zero interceptions. He also has a 128 passing rating and completing 70.5% of his passes.

Brady, on the other hand, is not playing at the same level as Rodgers but is still getting the job done. Through five games, Brady has completed 64.3% of his passes with 12 touchdowns and four interceptions. He has a 98.6 passer rating and averaging 275 passing yards per game.