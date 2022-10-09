Packers vs. Giants: Time, Channel and How to Watch Week 5 Game in London

The Green Bay Packers are about to make history as they will play in London for the first time on Sunday. They will face the New York Giants at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the NFL's second International Series game of the year. The Packers and Giants will kick things off at 9:30 a.m. ET on the NFL Network and NFL+.

The Packers (3-1) have won their last three games after losing the season opener to the Minnesota Vikings. Star quarterback Aaron Rodgers is off to a strong start, completing 69% of his passes while throwing for 935 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions with a 95.6 passer rating. And when asked about playing in London, the four-time NFL MVP said he's happy to play in a new country.

"We're excited to be here. And this is not just a normal road trip even though the coaches speak is always, 'Hey, we're here to win a game, yada yada yada,'" Rodgers said, per NFL.com. "This is definitely more special. … This is one of those games I think at the end of your career when you think back on, it's going to be a special moment to be able to play in front of the fans here."

The Giants (3-1) are coming off a 20-12 victory over the Chicago Bears. The biggest key to the Gaints' success is running back Saquon Barkley who has rushed for 463 yards and two touchdowns through four games. QB Daniel Jones has been solid but is dealing with an injury. He is expected to play on Sunday. And like the Packers, the Giants are excited to be playing in London.

"You have to take it in at the end of the day, you're blessed," Barkley said, per the Giants' official website. "We're in London getting ready to play a football game, but you've got to keep the same mindset that it's a business trip and you know what the end goal is. That's do whatever you can to come out with a win against a really good team. When you can, have your fun, but when we've got to lock in, lock in and get ready for Sunday."