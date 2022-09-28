NFL International Games 2022: Time, Channel and How to Watch All Matchups
The 2022 NFL season is underway which means several teams will be playing games outside the United States. It all starts on Sunday when the Minnesota Vikings take on the New Orleans Saints in London. And while playing in London is something different, there will be no time for a vacation as both teams are looking to get a must-needed win.
"We got over here this morning so we could get a good week of work, focus in on what we have to do to improve, focus in on what we have to do to get ourselves ready to win a game on Sunday," Saints Coach Dennis Allen said on Monday, per the team's official website. "We've got a lot of areas that we've got to improve on – offensively, defensively and in the kicking game. We've got to work hard to get those things corrected and fixed before we get to Sunday."
Sunday's game will be one of five NFL matchups that will be played internationally this year. Here's a look at the time, channel and how to watch the NFL's 2022 International Series.
London: Vikings vs. Saints
Oct. 2, 9:30 a.m. ET NFL Network
This game will take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and both teams will play in the United Kingdom for the third time. Both teams also missed the playoffs last year, so they will look to get a big win across the pond.
London: Giants vs. Packers
Oct. 9, 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network
This is another game that will take place in London at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Packers will be playing in their first international game while the Giants will be playing in the UK for the third time.
London: Broncos vs. Jaguars
Oct. 30, 9:30 a.m. ET, ESPN+
This game will be played at Wembley Stadium, and the Jaguars are no strangers to London as they are playing in Wembley for the first time in 2019 after playing there for seven straight seasons. The Broncos are making their first trip to the UK since 2010.
Germany: Seahawks vs. Buccaneers
Nov. 13, 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network
The first NFL game in Germany will be played in Munich at Allianz Arena. German fans will get to see Tom Brady in action who decided to return to the NFL after announcing his retirement in February.
Mexico: 49ers vs. Cardinals
Nov. 21, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN
This Monday Night Football Game will be played at Estadio Azteca. Both the 49ers and Cardinals played in Mexico back in 2005, and 103,467 fans were in attendance for the game, which had the eighth-largest crowd in NFL history.
Overview
Tom Brady in Last International Game
