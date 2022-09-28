NFL International Games 2022: Time, Channel and How to Watch All Matchups

The 2022 NFL season is underway which means several teams will be playing games outside the United States. It all starts on Sunday when the Minnesota Vikings take on the New Orleans Saints in London. And while playing in London is something different, there will be no time for a vacation as both teams are looking to get a must-needed win.

"We got over here this morning so we could get a good week of work, focus in on what we have to do to improve, focus in on what we have to do to get ourselves ready to win a game on Sunday," Saints Coach Dennis Allen said on Monday, per the team's official website. "We've got a lot of areas that we've got to improve on – offensively, defensively and in the kicking game. We've got to work hard to get those things corrected and fixed before we get to Sunday."

Sunday's game will be one of five NFL matchups that will be played internationally this year. Here's a look at the time, channel and how to watch the NFL's 2022 International Series.