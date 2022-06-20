Olympic Softball Legend Jessica Mendoza Talks How Sport Can Grow on Professional Level (Exclusive)

Jessica Mendoza was one of the top softball stars in the world at one point after winning a gold medal at the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens. But while she spent time in the National Pro Fastpitch league, Mendoza knows the sport can have a strong pro league in the foreseeable future. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Mendoza talked about how softball will grow in the next decade.

"I look to the professional level," Mendoza exclusively told PopCulture. "Right now, we see these athletes, like Jocelyn Alo is a superstar. My son literally went to baseball practice yesterday with Jocelyn Alo is a home run queen and her face on his shirt as an eight-year-old boy being like, 'This is my idol. Jocelyn Alo is who I want to hit like.' And I'm just like, 'This is so cool.' He's met Aaron Judge. He's met baseball players, but he thinks Jocelyn Alo is number one."

Mendonza went on to talk about ESPN signing a contract with Athletes Unlimited, which is a network of pro sports leagues that includes softball, volleyball, basketball and lacrosse. The 41-year-old is hoping that Athletes Unlimited will get a television deal to add growth to softball.

"It's a different way of doing things, which I think we've needed," Mendoza added. "My goal is for these women to really be able to get paid and make a living in their prime years. Now that there's NIL in college, we're seeing college softball players get paid, but ultimately, I peaked at probably age 30, to be honest. I needed that extra 10 years to be able to play to see the best of our sport. And I want more women to have not only the opportunity to play but then actually make significant money while doing it."

Along with helping softball grow, Mendoza is making sure that there's equality in retirement. She has partnered with TIAA, the leading provider of secure retirements, and the company is looking to close the retirement income gap on and off the field.

"We're working so hard to get to this equal place, but then, when we're looking at the latter half of our years as women, 30% less is significant and it's honestly ridiculous," Mendoza said when talking about women's retirement income compared to men. "I love that this is a huge cause. It's a huge mission, and it's something that I think for all of us to think about, make sure that we're taking the steps to prevent and educate whether it's investments, whether it's pushing for, within your workplace, what your retirement looks like. But that, to me is the biggest thing."