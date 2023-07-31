Olympian Félix Verdejo-Sánchez Found Guilty of Killing Pregnant Woman

Former professional boxer Félix Verdejo-Sánchez was found guilty Friday on two charges related to the death of a 27-year-old pregnant woman, according to the Associated Press. The verdict was made following a trial that last 25 weeks, and the jury heard the details about the killing of Keishla Rodríguez that happened in April 2021. Verdejo-Sánchez has been convicted on the charge of kidnapping that leads to death and one count of causing the death of an unborn child. The jury could not reach unanimous verdicts on the charge of intercepting and stealing a vehicle with the consequence of causing death or the charge of carrying a weapon to commit a violent crime. A sentencing hearing has been set for Nov. 3, and Verdejo could be sentenced to life in prison.

Per CNN, Verdejo-Sánchez carried out a premeditated plan to kill Rodríguez's murder, which occurred on Apr. 29, 2021. A witness told authorities Verdejo-Sánchez contacted him to help terminate a pregnancy after Rodríguez told him she was expecting his child. According to prosecutors, Verdejo-Sánchez lured Rodríguez into his vehicle, where he assaulted and drugged her. Another person was in the vehicle to help Verdejo-Sánchez get Rodríguez in the vehicle.

Verdejo-Sánchez drove Rodríguez to the Teodoro Moscoso bridge in Puerto Rico and threw her into the San José Lagoon. "The jury determined, according to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Félix Verdejo-Sánchez, along with his co-defendant … aiding and abetting each other, committed a kidnapping that resulted in the death of Keishla M. Rodríguez Ortiz and her unborn child," the release stated.

Verdejo-Sánchez competed in the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, representing Puerto Rico. He reached the quarterfinals in the Olympics and then turned pro in October of that year. In his professional career, Verdejo-Sánchez compiled a 27-2 record with his only losses being to Antonio Lozada Jr. and Masayoshi Nakatani, which was his final match. Verdejo-Sánchez won the WBO Latino Lightweight title in 2015 and had six successful title defenses.

After Verdejo-Sánchez's final match and before the death of Rodríguez, Verdejo-Sánchez appeared on the YouTube sports channel One on One and was asked if he still has what it takes to be champion. He said (per NY Fights), "Yes, I am one hundred percent confident in my potential and capabilities of what I can do inside the ring."