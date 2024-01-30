Olympian Dies in Accidental Drowning: Richard Thornton Was 65

Richard Thornton, a US Olympian and two-time All-American swimmer, collapsed and died on a California beach earlier this month, his family announced. He was 65 years old. According to San Ramon Patch, Thornton died of a seawater drowning. Thornton's brother, Marc, released a statement on the death on Facebook.

"Sorry for having to share this information, but Richard Thornton passed away surfing today at The Hook in Santa Cruz. Doing what he loved. More to follow, but wanted to let everyone know. Thanks, Marc Thornton," he wrote in the post. Kirra Thorton later posted that Richard Thornton was preparing to surf at the time of his death.

Bears Mourn Passing Of Richard Thornton



Former Cal Swimmer Was An Olympian And 2-Time All-American



📰 » https://t.co/vj3qGYamc9 pic.twitter.com/CbeWr4wwCC — Cal Men's Swim & Dive (@calmenswim) January 6, 2024

Marc Thornton also spoke to ABC 7 about the incident. "He was following his buddy down the steps," he said. "His buddy jumped in the water, looked up for Richard and Richard was just standing there at peace not clutching his heart or anything and he just kind of collapsed into the water."

Richard Thornton qualified and was selected as a member of the U.S. men's Olympic swimming team in 1980. He did not participate in the Olympics, however, as the team boycotted the games that took place in Moscow. The boycott was a response to the Soviet Union's 1979 invasion of Afghanistan. Thornton later graduated from the University of Cal Berkey in 1980 with a bachelor's degree in physical education.

Thornton swam for Cal from 1977 to 1980, earning All-American honors in 1977 and again his senior season. He helped the Bears win the program's first two national championships in 1979 and 1980. Thorton specialized in the 100 and 200 butterfly as well as the 200 freestyle.

After graduating from Cal, Thorton became a coach as he was head of the San Ramon Valley Aquatics since 1984. He also coached the USA national and union national teams in Paris, Japan and Brazil. Thornton also coached future Olympians, including Matt Biondi who won eight gold medals in the 1984, 1988 and 1992 Olympic Games.

"We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Cal Swimming great Richard Thornton," Cal Athletics wrote on social media. "Our thoughts are with Richard's family, friends, and all of those he impacted in the Cal community.