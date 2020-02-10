O.J. Simpson Blasts Gayle King Over Kobe Bryant Controversy, Claims It’s Not the ‘Right Time’

Gayle King has felt a good amount of pushback after her comments about Kobe Bryant in the wake of his death. Among those who clapped back at King were Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent. Another notable celebrity has voiced his opinion on the controversy, O.J. Simpson.

In an Instagram video the former NFL running back shared, he goes on to say that right now “we should be celebrating” his greatness.

“I know this thing about Kobe, she’s going to claim ‘journalistic integrity.’ A whole lot of people that have journalistic integrity didn’t feel that this was the right time to do that,” he began. “There will be plenty of time in the future to bring up all aspects of Kobe’s life,” he continued, adding that he thinks that “right now we should be celebrating the greatness of Kobe and his family. God bless Kobe and his family. I’m just sayin, take care.”

Appearing on CBS This Morning interviewing former WNBA star, Lisa Leslie, King brought up his previous rape allegations, a move that some felt she was doing to steer the conversation towards that way rather than focusing on his basketball career or family.

Leslie, though, didn’t go down that route in her response.

“It’s not complicated for me at all,” she stated. “He was not the kind of person that would do something to violate a woman or be aggressive in that way…That’s just not the person that I know.”

Since the interaction, many notable celebs have came on the attack of King. Snoop Dogg went on a brief tirade on Instagram where he sent out multiple posts over the issue. His first post was captioned, “Let the family mourn in peace.”

He has since taken a step back from the situation and has said he did not threaten her. He posted a video about the reaction he was getting towards his posts, which some took as a threat of violence on King.

“This is a message for the people,” Dogg said in the clip. “I’m a non-violent person. When I said what I said, I spoke for the people who felt like Gayle was very disrespectful towards Kobe Bryant and his family.”

Bryant, along with his daughter Gianna, and seven others, were lost in a tragic helicopter crash two weeks ago. Those on board were en route to the Mamba Academy, which is owned by Bryant, for one of Gianna’s basketball games.