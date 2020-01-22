Officer Suspended for Filming Ex-NBA Player Delonte West in Handcuffs

A police officer in Maryland has been suspended for shooting a video that showed former NBA player Delonte West shirtless and in handcuffs while being questioned, per a report by ESPN. The footage shows a thin man with tattoos sitting on the curb with his hands cuffed behind his back.

Police confirmed that the man was West and said that an officer had shot one of the two videos that had been circulating on social media. A second video showed a man being beaten in the middle of the road.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Prince George’s County Police in Maryland revealed that they had conducted an investigation after learning that an officer had shot the footage of West. The suspension was announced on Tuesday.

The police statement revealed that the officers had originally reported to a call about a fight that had occurred near the MGM National Harbor casino, which is located just across the border from Washington, D.C. The officers arrived and found a man bleeding from the face. They made the decision to handcuff West while questioning him.

In addition, the police learned that the two men knew each other. Both refused medical treatment. They also refused to press charges after the fight.

Back in September, West was spotted on the streets of Dallas by some NBA fans that were concerned for his safety. He appeared to be homeless and spending his time on the streets and under the freeways of the city, which prompted fans to reach out to Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban in an effort to get the former first-round pick some aid.

In 2011, West reportedly applied for a job at Home Depot. He was also spotted near a Jack In The Box in Houston, barefoot and wearing a hospital robe. Each incident prompted fans to reach out to those with wealth in an effort to help West, but those attempts appear to have been unsuccessful.

The 36-year-old West was originally a first-round pick of the Boston Celtics in the 2004 NBA Draft. The point guard spent eight seasons in the league, also playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks, and Seattle SuperSonics.

During his career, West accounted for more than 4,000 points and appeared in more than 400 games. He also earned more than $16 million in his career prior to leaving the NBA in 2012, per reports.

(Photo Credit: Michael Mulvey for The Washington Post via Getty Images)