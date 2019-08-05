Odell Beckham Pulls over Car to Sign Fan’s License Plate

Odell Beckham Jr. continues to win over fans in Cleveland. While driving in the Cleveland area, the star Brows receiver pulled over to sign a fan’s license plate. The fan saw Odell with his crew driving on the highway and she told him that she had his name on her plate. That led to her asking Beckham to sign the plate and he agreed.

OBJ really pulled over his car to sign this Browns fan’s license plate. Real one ✊ @brgridiron (via cantstick.2/IG beautifullu13/IG) pic.twitter.com/jhDJRO4uDq — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 4, 2019

This comes on the heels of him giving a kid his cleats at a Brown’s training camp practice. Beckham handed a pair of worn white cleats to a named Evan Hayes. Reporter Rachel L. Hill talked to Evan after he got the cleats and he told her to thank Beckham and he told him “he made his whole year!!”

The All-Pro receiver has taken his share of heat over the years, but he’s about to be the top target for a talented Browns offense. Beckham is coming off a 2018 season where he posted 77 receptions for 1,052 yards and six touchdowns as a member of the New York Giants. Strong numbers, but the reason the Browns traded for Beckham was what he did in his first three seasons in the NFL.

From 2014-2016, the LSU alum recorded 288 receptions 4,122 yards and 35 touchdowns. He also made the Pro Bowl in each of those seasons, was named the All-Pro Second Team in 2015 and 2016 and he was named Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2014.

Fans will be seeing a lot more of Beckham this month as he’s on the current issue of GQ Magazine. In the issue, Beckham talks about his rise to fame and being scrutinized because of it.

“I didn’t know that getting to that level — or being on the level, like, where a LeBron is at — that I would have to deal with certain things,” Beckham said to writer Mark Anthony Green. “People ask me what advice I would give, and I’m just like: ‘Be careful what you ask for.’ Like I said, I wouldn’t change anything for the world, but I wish the world would have more love than hate in it.”

The Browns hope that Beckham can help lead the team to a Super Bowl. Only time will tell if Beckham will help lead Cleveland to the promised land, but it’s clear the fans already love him.