NXT TakeOver 36: Time, Channel and How to Watch

NXT is back with another pay-per-view event. NXT TakeOver 36 will take place at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida, and fans will get to see a total of six marquee matches. The event will start at 8 p.m. ET and stream on Peacock. There were also be a pre-show which will stream on Peacock at 7:30 p.m. ET. This comes one day after WWE hosted SummerSlam in Las Vegas.

The main event of NXT TakOver 36 will be Karrion Kross facing Samoa Joe for the NXT Championship. Kross has been champion since April and has not lost a match in NXT. He has seen some action on WWE Raw and has suffered losses to Jeff Hardy and Keith Lee. Joe returned to WWE in June after being released in April. He has a chance to make history on Sunday as he can become the first person to win the NXT Championship three times.

“It was weird," Joe said on Out of Character with Ryan Satin in June, per 411 Mania. "Johnny [Ace] called me, and I thought it was a rare call from Johnny. ‘Hey, what’s up Johnny? How are you doing?’ He told me, ‘Hey listen, we’re going to have to release you from your contract.’ And I was like, ‘OK. Cool.’ And he said, ‘Hey Joe, we think the world of you and would love to work with you again.’ And I was like, ‘Alright, absolutely Johnny.’ And honestly, I did have a bit of understanding. Obviously at the time, dealing with injuries, coming back and getting ready to get my rehabilitation going and all that stuff. And we’re in a pandemic and all this other stuff. I got it."

NXT Women's Champion Raquel Gonzalez will defend her title against Dakota Kai. The two were best friends until Kai attacked Gonzalez and challenged her for the belt. Another championship will be on the line when WALTER will take on Ilja Dragunov for the NXT UK title. WALTER has been the NXT UK Champion for over two years.

Adam Cole will face Kyle O'Reilly in a two-out-of-three falls match. The first match will be a traditional contest, the second will be a street fight and the third (if necessary) will be a steel cage match. The rest of the card features Million Dollar Champion LA Knight defending his title against Cameron Grimes, and in the pre-show, Ridge Holland will battle Trey Baxter.

