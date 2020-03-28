Nnamdi Asomugha: What to Know About the Former Raiders Safety’s Marriage to Kerry Washington

Nnamdi Asomugha had a strong NFL career and was considered one of the best safeties during the 2000s. However, now he’s making moves in Hollywood with his acting roles in films as well as being a producer. Along with that, he’s married to Kerry Washington who is one of the top actresses in the world.

Asomugha was drafted by the Raiders in the first round back in 2003. He turned heads in 2006 after posting eight interceptions and 19 passes defended. He didn’t make it to the Pro Bowl, but he was able to breakthrough in 2008 after posting 40 tackles nine passes defended and one interception. Not only did Asomugha reach the Pro Bowl, but he also was named to the All-Pro First Team. Asomugha was a member of the Raiders from 2003-2010 and then spent two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles and one year with the San Francisco 49ers before retiring.

“When I first came into the league not too many people really knew who I was,” Asomugha said to ESPN when he announced his retirement. “When I first got here I was definitely called a reach. In great Al Davis fashion, he took a reach that he believed in and instilled confidence in me like nobody else could and I was able to become all that he expected of me.”

Here’s what you need to know about Asomugha’s marriage to Washington.

How They Met

Nnamdi Asomugha, David Oyelowo, Ava DuVernay, and Kerry Washington at the 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards 😻😻😻 pic.twitter.com/YWJxgOA1LV — BuzzFeed Arts & Entertainment (@BuzzFeedEnt) February 25, 2017

It was reported the two met in 2009 at play. Washington was starring in a Broadway play called Race and Asomugha attended the play with a friend. He was instantly attracted to her, but when they met, Washington said she “didn’t date athletes.” Asomugha replied he “didn’t date actresses.”

Married in 2013

Watching highlights from the Emmy and it reminded me Nnamdi Asomugha is married to Kerry Washington pic.twitter.com/Q4uqAFrd5t — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 23, 2019

Little is known about their marriage as they keep their relationship private. What we do know is the couple got married in Hailey, Idaho in June of 2013 and that many were surprised that they were dating, let alone married.

Two Kids

.@kerrywashington and her husband Nnamdi Asomugha are expecting their second child! https://t.co/fSQwG6JI9Z pic.twitter.com/hiPZYIjH2k — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 2, 2016

Along with being married, Asomugha and Washington have two children. Their daughter is named Isabelle Amarachi and their son is named Caleb Kelechi. Isabelle will turn 6 this year while Caleb will turn 4.

Change in Washington

Washington has become funnier since having kids according to Asomugha. She said per Us Magazine: “My husband says that I’m funnier since I became a mom, and that luckily I was pregnant when I did SNL because I was really funny. “I think something about being a mom has made me let go even more of ideas of perfectionism, like when you’re pregnant you’re just not in control of anything. Like every day you’e like, ‘What am I today?’”

Very Private

Kerry Washington On Why She Doesn’t Talk About Her Husband Nnamdi Asomugha https://t.co/OdB6p63kkj pic.twitter.com/mWxR7iMhtk — BlackAmericaWeb.com (@BlackAmericaWeb) March 27, 2020

As mentioned, Washington and Asomugha like to keep the relationship private. Washington recently talked about why she doesn’t talk about her marriage and said: “I have girlfriends in this business who talk about their personal lives, and it works for them, and I love it. But not for me. I learned through experience that it doesn’t work for me to talk about my personal life.”

Fighting off Rumors

Kerry Washington & Nnamdi Asomugha are actually not headed for divorce (sorry haters) https://t.co/OrK5kaDRws pic.twitter.com/gJivwtMIur — Global Grind (@GlobalGrind) December 8, 2015

Because they keep their relationship private, they have had to fight out rumors of them being separated. Washington said to E! News in 2016: “If I don’t talk about my personal life, it means I don’t talk about my personal life. “That means not only did I not tell you when I was getting married, it also means if somebody has rumors about what’s going on in my marriage, I don’t refute them, because I don’t talk about my personal life.”

Current Projects

Asomugha and Washington stay busy with different projects. The former Raiders safety is set to star in two films that will be released this year. Washington is currently starring in the Hulu show, Little Fires Everywhere with Reese Witherspoon and Joshua Jackson.