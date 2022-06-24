Nikki Bella Talks Competing in Golf Special 'Nickelodeon Slime Cup' (Exclusive)

Nikki Bella is known for being a WWE Superstar who has won multiple championships in her career. But fans will see her competing in a different sport on Saturday as she takes part in a golf event Nickelodeon Slime Cup. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Bella talked about her experience competing in the event.

"Oh my gosh. One, just so much fun, and definitely a golf tournament that's been 'Nickefied,' if you know what I mean," Bella exclusively told PopCulture. "You can expect a lot of slime, a lot of fun, especially if you're a huge fan of all the different Nickelodeon shows and characters. They all come to life at different holes and it's a lot of fun. If you enjoy the game of golf and you enjoy fun, slime, Nickelodeon, and obviously the best golfers in the world, as well as talent, you have it all in one."

Bella is one of the many celebrities who competed in Slime Cup. She is on the Pink Team which also includes Nickelodeon star Isaiah Crews and golf professional Justin Thomas. Bella said she enjoyed playing with them, especially with Thomas who has won multiple PGA tournaments. "It just didn't get any better than that," Bella said. "My family was jealous of me the whole time and I felt bad because I kept asking Justin to take videos to send to them because I just had to really rub it in that I was getting to golf with Justin Thomas and that he was on my team. But it made it so fun. It was more than I expected, how fun it was."

It sounds like Bella had fun golfing with Crews and Thomas. But how would she grade her golf game? "Now if I would've practiced, I would've said probably a six, but I'm going to have to go with a five," Bella revealed. I did so well in the beginning and then you're going to see, as time goes on, I'm going to blame maybe the slime of how I did. But yeah, everyone was encouraging me a lot. They made me feel a lot better than what I think I was doing, but I don't know. I guess you're going to have to tune in to see." Nickelodeon Slime Cup will air on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Nickelodeon, TeenNick and Nicktoons.