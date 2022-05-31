Nickelodeon Announces Premiere Date of New Golf Competition 'Nickelodeon Slime Cup'

✖

Nickelodeon has a premiere date for its new golf competition show. On Tuesday, the network announced that Nickelodeon Slime Cup will premiere on Saturday, June 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and will air on Nickelodeon, TeenNick and Nicktoons. The band-new special is produced with key members from the team behind the popular made-for-TV golf event The Match.

Nickelodeon Slime Cup will be an hour-long and will feature four teams as they compete on a "Nick-ified" golf course to reach a final round taking place at the Rose Bowl Stadium. There will be one-of-a-kind tee boxes, unique fairways and greens, physical challenges and plenty of slime to go along with "The Unfairway" — the final hole where players battle it out to win the ultimate Nickelodeon Slime Cup, a Nick orange blazer and the honor of getting slimed.

The will be four teams that will compete in a two-round tournament. The Green Team features professional golfer Collin Morikawa, actor and host Terry Crews, and Nickelodeon star Jaidyn Triplett. The Pink Team features professional golfer Justin Thomas, WWE Superstar Nikki Bella and Nickelodeon star Isaiah Crews. The Red Team features professional golfer Jon Rahm, NFL star Justin Herbert and Nickelodeon star Kate Godfrey. And the Orange Team features Lexi Thompson, NFL superstar Saquon Barkley and Nickelodeon star Tyler Wladis.

Nickelodeon stars Gabrielle Nevaeh Green and Young Dylan, and CBS Sports play-by-play announcer Noah Eagle will provide commentary in the booth. Additionally, actors Jerry Trainor and Hunter March will serve as sideline reporters. Green, Dylan and Eagle are no strangers to covering sports for Nickelodeon as all three provided commentary for the NFL playoff game the network broadcasted earlier this year. Earlier this year, PopCulture.com spoke to Eagle about if Nickelodeon should cover more sports down the road.

"I hope so," Eagle told PopCulture. "I don't know about you, Gabrielle. I know we've got young Dylan, who's hopping on this year. He's like, 'We got to do NBA. We got to do every sport.' I think we should. I think that there's a market for it. So I'm hoping that it just continues to grow because it's so much fun to do."