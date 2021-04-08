Nikki Bella Gives Shout out to Ex-Fiance John Cena During Her WWE Hall of Fame Speech

✖

Nikki Bella just sent a message to John Cena. On Tuesday, Nikki and Brie Bella were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, and Nikki gave a shoutout to her ex-fiance. Brie thanked the female wrestlers who “fought alongside us and helped revolutionize the women’s division,” which led to Nikki mentioning the male wrestlers who have impacted their careers, including her ex-fiance.

“And to John, thank you for teaching me a lot about this business and truly helping me find my fearless side,” Nikki said during her speech, which was taped last week. Nikki and Cena got engaged in 2017 after five years of dating. However, the couple broke up in 2018 and have since reconciled. Nikki is now engaged to Artem Chigvintsev, who she competed with on Dancing with the Stars. The couple announced they're “boyfriend and girlfriend” after six months of dating in July 2019. They got engaged in November of that year and welcomed their first child in July 2020.

"After I called off the engagement, we tried to work on our relationship to get back to where it was in order to move forward with our wedding,” Nikki said in a statement at the time via US Weekly. “After much time and soul-searching alone and together, we have decided to officially part ways. I had a beautiful and loving six-year relationship with a wonderful man. I have the utmost respect for John, but I know this is what’s best for me.”

In November 2020, Nikki said that Cena reached out to her when her son Matteo was born. “John and I will be tied forever. I get that, like, we had a public relationship on a reality show for six years,” she said. “All I’ve ever wanted was for him to be happy. So, it makes me happy when I see that and, like, him kicking butt in the movie world and all that stuff. I love that! So with the baby, he reached out to Brie and I both.”

When Nikki and Cena were dating, they were the top Superstars in WWE. Nikki retired from in-ring action in 2019 after a cyst was found on her brain. However, The Bella Twins are looking to make a comeback sometime this year. Cena hasn't competed in a match since WrestleMania 36 and is currently focusing on his film career.