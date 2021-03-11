Nikki Bella Reveals Why Bella Twins Haven't Returned to WWE

✖

Nikki and Brie Bella have teased a WWE comeback numerous times over the last few years, but it hasn't happened yet and fans aren't sure if it will ever happen. Both recently talked about their return to pro wrestling on The Bellas Podcast this week, and Nikki revealed that she has not been medically cleared to compete.

"I really want to do a WWE return with Brie and go after the tag titles," Nikki said, per Fightful. "That's one thing I really want to do before I hang up the Nikes for good. I want to do one last run. The desire and passion I used to have, all put into that run. When I went back and had the run with Ronda [Rousey], it was a difficult time with the break up and being back there so quick."

Nikki also talked about having a second child with her fiance Artem Chigvintsev, saying she doesn't want to be pregnant when she turns 40 (currently 37 years old). "I know you want to do a WWE run before pregnancy. I think everyone wants to know, if this WWE run is going to happen, and in our hearts we want it to happen," Brie said to Nikki. "We know, in the next year or two it's going to happen because we'll make sure, but everyone wants to know about your neck."

It was annoucned that Nikki a cyst was found on Nikki's brain, leading her to end her in-ring career in 2019. She has also had issues with her neck as she had surgery on it in 2016. "I guess I have been talking about this run as if I'm cleared, which I'm not cleared to wrestle. I saw a doctor last week who is starting to help me with neck strengthening exercises," Nikki said "I'm working on doing everything I can to increase bone growth with bone fusion and helping herniation."

Nikki's last match was in 2018 when she lost to Ronda Rousey in the main event of the first-ever women's pay-per-view WWE Evolution. Both Nikki and Brie made their debut in 2008 as the Bella Twins and had success as Nikki won the Divas Championship twice while Brie won it once. The two will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on April 6, which will stream on Peacock.