Nikki and Brie Bella's Fans Rejoice as They Join the WWE Hall of Fame
Nikki and Brie Bella are officially WWE Hall of Famers. The duo was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020 on Tuesday night, and fans showed them a lot of love on social media. Over the years, WWE fans have seen the women's division grow a great deal, and The Bella Twins are a big reason for that.
But are they getting ready to return to the ring? There are reports of Nikki and Brie making a comeback this fall. The two have also talked about it on The Bellas Podcast. "I really want to do a WWE return with Brie and go after the tag titles," Nikki said. "That's one thing I really want to do before I hang up the Nikes for good. I want to do one last run. The desire and passion I used to have, all put into that run. When I went back and had the run with Ronda [Rousey], it was a difficult time with the breakup and being back there so quick."
"I know you want to do a WWE run before pregnancy. I think everyone wants to know, if this WWE run is going to happen, and in our hearts we want it to happen," Brie said to Nikki. "We know, in the next year or two it's going to happen because we'll make sure, but everyone wants to know about your neck." Here's a look at fans reacting to Nikki and Brie being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.
"Thank you to the women who fought alongside us and helped revolutionize the Women's Division."#WWEHOF @BellaTwins pic.twitter.com/i0oUxbdQas— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2021
"Well deserved," one fan wrote. "Haters going to hate but your induction is well deserved. There's a reason that you Brie co-main evented SummerSlam with Stephanie, and you Nikki were Ronda's opponent in the Evolution PPV Main Event, congrats on the induction :)"
Revolutionaries.
Welcome to the #WWEHOF, @BellaTwins. pic.twitter.com/5DHr7o7fgf— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 7, 2021
"Yesssssss! Congratulations Bella Twins!" one fan wrote. Another fan replied, "They need to come back to WWE," while another fan added, "They are women's wrestling."
"This is an incredible honor." - @BellaTwins
MUCH DESERVED 👏👏👏 #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/gN60485fr3— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 7, 2021
"How are people saying they don't deserve HOF?," one Twitter user wrote. There are always going to be people who will hate against The Bella Twins, but there's no denying what they did for the company.
Champions. Stars. Sisters. Mothers. Wives. Daughters....... Nothing they can’t do.
Thank you for opening doors and helping pave the way ❤️🤩 👏 @BellaTwins #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/owkX1WV4Jc— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) April 7, 2021
"That's 1 of the things I like about my fav, Charlotte is quick to give credit, where it's due," one fan stated. "My [heart emoji] glows w/appreciation for my fav. Some1 who's affected u enough to change ur future, tends to do that. So happy I sent my bday wishes, it felt good, to let her know, she's appreciated."
Look at my ladies in red! Looking gorgeous @BellaTwins! Congratulations once again on your big night!!❤️♥️ pic.twitter.com/vpfQbk78Tz— Trish Stratus (@trishstratuscom) April 7, 2021
"The Bella's might have been eye candy in the early stages in their career but of course they put in the work and time to become important in an era where u can be a reality star and make money on the side through social media but also be a good wrestler," one fan wrote. "Bellas got women extra [money]."
EXCLUSIVE: @BellaTwins discuss how special it is enter the #WWEHOF together and look back on their favorite memories throughout their amazing and inspiring time in @WWE. pic.twitter.com/BHEmCii0wF— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 7, 2021
"Inspirational Angels," another fan wrote. So proud of you, you both looked spectacular and your speech was amazing. God Bless you and the journey you endured getting to this moment in WWE history."
Hall of Famers! pic.twitter.com/H9Vvk9ESDG— Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) March 31, 2021
"Wish we all could've been there to see it live and support you two but the night is about you and we can always celebrate (maybe a pep rally or something like that) some other time," one Twitter user wrote. "Congrats to you both."