Nikki and Brie Bella's Fans Rejoice as They Join the WWE Hall of Fame

Nikki and Brie Bella are officially WWE Hall of Famers. The duo was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020 on Tuesday night, and fans showed them a lot of love on social media. Over the years, WWE fans have seen the women's division grow a great deal, and The Bella Twins are a big reason for that.

But are they getting ready to return to the ring? There are reports of Nikki and Brie making a comeback this fall. The two have also talked about it on The Bellas Podcast. "I really want to do a WWE return with Brie and go after the tag titles," Nikki said. "That's one thing I really want to do before I hang up the Nikes for good. I want to do one last run. The desire and passion I used to have, all put into that run. When I went back and had the run with Ronda [Rousey], it was a difficult time with the breakup and being back there so quick."

"I know you want to do a WWE run before pregnancy. I think everyone wants to know, if this WWE run is going to happen, and in our hearts we want it to happen," Brie said to Nikki. "We know, in the next year or two it's going to happen because we'll make sure, but everyone wants to know about your neck." Here's a look at fans reacting to Nikki and Brie being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.