Nick Saban Makes Big Announcement on Future With Alabama Crimson Tide

Nick Saban just made a big decision about his future as head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide. On Monday, Saban and the school agreed to a contract extension that will keep him the head coach through the 2028 season. He has a base salary and talent fee of $8.425 million which will increase each year.

"Terry and I are pleased and happy to sign another contract extension that will keep us in Tuscaloosa through the end of our career," Saban said. "Our family calls Tuscaloosa and the state of Alabama home, it's a place where our roots now run deep. This agreement gives us the chance to continue to impact the lives of the young men and their families who choose to play football and get an education at Alabama. We want to thank the Board of Trustees, Chancellor St. John, President Bell, Director of Athletics Greg Byrne, our athletics administration, the football staff and the whole University community for their support."

Saban, 69, agreed to a new contract five months after he led Alabama to an undefeated season and national championship. He is entering his 15th season and has won six national titles over the last 12 years. He has also won seven SEC Championships during that span while winning 170 games.

"Coach Saban is the best college football coach in the nation, and one of the greatest coaches of all time in any sport, and we are extremely fortunate that he has agreed to another contract extension at Alabama," Byrne said. "From the success of his teams on the field, to the accolades off the field and the accomplishments in the classroom, we could not be prouder of this program and what Coach Saban has done to create a championship culture in all aspects. Not only has the impact been felt here at The University, but throughout the community and the state thanks to all he and Ms. Terry have done through the Nick's Kids Foundation and beyond."

The last contract extension for Saban came in 2018 when he signed an eight-year deal worth at least $74 million. After the 2020 season, Saban earned $9.3 million making him the highest-paid coach in all of college football. Before joining Alabama in 2007, Saban was the head coach at LSU and led the Tigers to a national title in 2003.