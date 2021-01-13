Alabama QB Mac Jones Says Crimson Tide Are 'The Best Team to Ever Play'

✖

Mac Jones just made a bold statement when talking about the 2020 Alabama Crimson Tide Football team. On Monday night, Alabama defeated Ohio State 52-24 to win the College Football Playoff National Championship. And with everything that went on this past season, Jones, the Crimson Tide quarterback, believes no team in college football history is better than them.

"I think we're the best team to ever play," Jones said, who threw for 464 yards and five touchdowns in the win against Ohio State, as reported by ESPN. "There's no team that will ever play an SEC schedule like that again. At the same time, we're just so happy to have won this game and kind of put the icing on the cake." Alabama played an SEC-only schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They started the year No. 3 in the country but quickly gained steam after defeating top-10 teams Georgia and Texas A&M in the first four weeks.

From there, the Crimson Tide ran the table, beating No. 7 Florida in the SEC Championship Game and then Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff semifinals. This is the first time Alabama has won the national title while going undefeated in the season since 2009. This is also the school's 18th national championship and sixth in the last 11 years.

"I'm just really proud of this team, from everybody, top-down, the coaches, players obviously, and

the fans for sticking with us all year," Jones said. "We set this as a goal, to potentially be the greatest team to ever play. I think we made a valid statement in winning the national championship tonight."

But is this Alabama team the best in college football history? That's up for debate, but the 2020 team is arguably the best in the school's storied history. Alabama averaged 48.5 points per game, which is a school record, according to AL.com. The team also recorded a school-record of 541.6 offensive yards per contest. Jones finished the season completing 77.4% of his passes while throwing for 4,500 yards, and both and school records. Wide receiver DeVonta Smith won the Heisman Trophy after finishing the year with 1,865 yards on 117 receptions with 23 touchdowns. All three numbers rank first or second in the Alabama record books.