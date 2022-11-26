Nick Saban's Face Injured During Alabama vs. Auburn Game
Nick Saban has seen better days! The Alabama football coach suffered an unfortunate cut to his face during Saturday's game vs. Auburn. A player's shoulder pad apparently collided with Saban's face shortly before halftime, according to CBS's on-air talent.
On the sideline at Tuscaloosa's Bryant-Denny Stadium, Saban was shown with a bruised and bleeding left cheek as he continued to coach his team, which led 35 to 14 at the half. He didn't appear phased at all by the incident, even giving CBS a halftime interview with his glaring injury shown. Continue on to see the injury in question and the reactions from fans who were surprised to see college football's top coach randomly bloodied.
Nick Saban Brushes off His Injured Face
Nick Saban appeared to get hit by a player's shoulder pad and has a cut on his face. pic.twitter.com/NEBxK9OTL1— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 26, 2022
One fan said if they were that player who injured Saban, "I would walk right off the field and change my name and address legally before entering the transfer portal."
"On Brand"
Nick Saban halftime thoughts during Iron Bowl. What’s on his face? pic.twitter.com/eAXgKoUsVQ— EJ (@BourbonAndBeer) November 26, 2022
"I know they explained the circumstances but Nick Saban just casually coaching with a bloodied face is very on brand," one viewer wrote.
"Like a Champ"
🚨NICK SABAN'S BLEEDING!🚨 pic.twitter.com/6B9pJhuJM0— 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) November 26, 2022
"Nick Saban took a shoulder pad to the face like a champ," a third viewer said. A fourth noted, "Nick Saban's face took a licking but he keeps on ticking."
"Nobody Makes Me Bleed My Own Blood"
November 26, 2022
One popular response took inspiration from the 2004 movie Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story. Twitter users cited the scene where Ben Stiller's White Goodman says "Nobody makes me bleed my own blood!"
"Welcome to the Iron Bowl"
Nick Saban during the interview... pic.twitter.com/w5z2NHvvti— FunnyMaine (@FunnyMaine) November 26, 2022
"Welcome to the Iron Bowl, where even Nick Saban is bloody," another person wrote. One Alabama football fan account quipped that the coach appeared to be a "casualty of war."
How to Watch Alabama vs. Auburn
My God, Saban looks like a mean mofo in this shot. https://t.co/ee6pZBIu8A— Forrest Funk | Not NFT Artist (@funkdrone) November 26, 2022
For those wanting to tune in to Alabama vs. Auburn live, it is currently airing on CBS. If you don't have cable with local channels or a digital antenna that picks up a CBS affiliate, Paramount+ is broadcasting the game live.