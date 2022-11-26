Nick Saban's Face Injured During Alabama vs. Auburn Game

Nick Saban has seen better days! The Alabama football coach suffered an unfortunate cut to his face during Saturday's game vs. Auburn. A player's shoulder pad apparently collided with Saban's face shortly before halftime, according to CBS's on-air talent.

On the sideline at Tuscaloosa's Bryant-Denny Stadium, Saban was shown with a bruised and bleeding left cheek as he continued to coach his team, which led 35 to 14 at the half. He didn't appear phased at all by the incident, even giving CBS a halftime interview with his glaring injury shown. Continue on to see the injury in question and the reactions from fans who were surprised to see college football's top coach randomly bloodied.