Nick Chubb Brings Cleveland Browns Fan to Tears With Birthday Surprise

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb just made a young fan extremely happy. Entering his second season in the NFL, the pressure is building for Chubb to prove that he is even more dynamic and exciting of a player than he was as a rookie.

However, he’s not focused on that aspect of his job. Instead, Chubb is spending time spreading cheer to the Browns fans attending training camp practices. On Monday, the Akron Beacon Journal posted a photo on Twitter of a fan in tears. As explained in the caption, Chubb had just thrown a birthday football to the young man, and he was overcome by emotion.

“Happy birthday my boy!!!” Chubb wrote on Twitter when the photo was posted.

#Browns RB Nick Chubb just threw birthday football to this fan. Kid was reduced to tears pic.twitter.com/U34COvqOS5 — Marla Ridenour (@MRidenourABJ) July 29, 2019

While heartwarming, this is certainly not the first instance of the young running back making a difference in the world. He has been known for his charitable work, even prior to his first season in the NFL.

Last July, Chubb returned to his hometown of Cedartown, Georgia to make a donation worth $15,000 to Cedartown High School. Chubb provided 65 “Epic-Plus” helmets to the school. These new lids were produced by Xenith, a brand of helmet Chubb has worn since high school.

“This is my first chance to actually give back,” Chubb said, according to the Ledger-Enquirer. “Xenith offered me a deal, and I loved it. It’s a chance to give something back to a place where I grew up and loved so much and is so dear to me. So, it was a perfect way for me to show how appreciative I am of this town that made me a better person.”

A former second-round pick out of the University of Georgia, Chubb has been one of the bright spots on the Browns. He rushed for 996 yards and eight touchdowns as a rookie and added another two touchdowns as a receiver.

There is considerable excitement surrounding the Cleveland Browns entering the 2019 season, especially with the addition of high-profile star Odell Beckham Jr. However, Chubb is proving that the hype is often far less important than what the players do with their fame.

The Browns could win a Super Bowl or lose every single game this season. To the young fan, it won’t ultimately matter because he will never forget the experience of receiving a birthday football from Nick Chubb.