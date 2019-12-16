Former NHL Player Vladimir Tsyplakov Dead at 50

Former NHL player Vladimir Tsyplakov, who spent time with the Los Angeles Kings and Buffalo Sabres died on Saturday according to USA Today. He was 50 years old. The Belarus Hockey Federation announced the news on Saturday but they did not reveal the cause of death.

“Who could have imagined then that this successful, affable man, who always kept himself in good physical condition, would soon leave this world?” the federation said in a statement.

When the Kings learned the news of Tsyplakov’s passing, they sent they revealed how great of a teammate he was and his love for the sport.

“Vladimir Tsyplakov represented the LA Kings with tremendous pride for five seasons and was a wonderful teammate during his time in Los Angeles,” the team said in a statement. “He loved the game of hockey, was a total professional and played the game with a great deal of joy,”

“Affectionately known as ‘Sippy,’ off the ice he was quiet yet affable. The Kings extend their condolences to Vladimir’s entire family during this very difficult time.”

“Former Belarusian national team star and NHL player Vladimir Tsyplakov passed away at 50,” the International Ice Hockey Federation wrote. “He was part of bright moments with Belarus and an inspiration for the generation after him. RIP

Hockey fans went to Twitter to remember Tsyplakov. One fan wrote: “It sucks to hear about Vladimir Tsyplakov passing away. He didn’t play much with the Kings, but some of my earliest memories, my earliest days as a hockey fan, Tsyplakov was one of ours. So sad.”

“Most sincere condolences to the [LA Kings] organization on the passing of Vladimir Tsyplakov,” another fan wrote. “Gone so young.”

“Hey [Jim Fox] hate to be the bearer of bad news on a good night for the [LA Kings] but an RIP sadly is needed for former King Vladimir Tsyplakov who passed yesterday at the age of 50,” another fan added. Always loved his stickhandling moves although he played in the dark era of the [LA Kings.]

Tsyplakov played for the Kings from 1997-1999 and then played for the Sabres from 1999-2002. His best season was the 1997-98 campaign when he scored 18 goals and 34 assists. During his NHL career, Tsyplakov recorded 69 goals in 331 NHL games. He spent the majority of his pro hockey career in Belarus.