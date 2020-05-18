NFL Upholds Myles Garrett’s Indefinite Suspension After Helmet Attack on Mason Rudolph

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has gotten the final word about his suspension from the NFL. On Thursday, the league upheld Garrett’s indefinite suspension after hearing his appeal on Wednesday. And according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Garrett has also been fined $45,623 for his attack on Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph.

This means that Garrett will miss the remainder of the 2019 regular season and playoffs if the Browns qualify. And as for next year, Garrett will have to meet with league commissioner Roger Goodell in order to be reinstated.

Last Thursday, Garrett hit Rudolph in the head with his own helmet with only eight seconds remaining in the game. Garrett was ejected from the game and when he was notified of his suspension on Friday, he immediately released a statement.

“Last night, I made a terrible mistake. I lost my cool and what I did was selfish and unacceptable,” Garrett said in the statement. I know that we are all responsible for our actions and I can only prove my true character through my actions moving forward. I want to apologize to Mason Rudolph, my teammates and our entire organization, our fans and to the NFL. I know I have to be accountable for what happened, learn from my mistake and I fully intend to do so.”

During Garrett’s appeal hearing, he mentioned that Rudolph allegedly used a racial slur during the fight. Once that news broke Rudolph did not speak to the media, but through a statement from the Steelers, Rudolph denied saying anything to Garrett.

“Mason vehemently denies the report of being accused of using a racial slur during the incident Thursday night in Cleveland,” Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten said in a statement. “He will not discuss this accusation any further and his focus remains on preparation for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.”

The NFL also reduced Steelers offensive lineman Maurkice Pouncey’s suspension from three games to two games. When Garrett attacked Rudolph, Pouncey brought Garrett to the ground and started to punch and kick him. The NFL also said other fines will be handed down for the brawl very soon.

The Browns are now down a top defensive player as they try to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2002. Garrett finishes the year with 10 sacks and 11 tackles for loss in 10 games.