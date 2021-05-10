NFL Team Reportedly Ready to Trade for Aaron Rodgers

✖

The Green Bay Packers are don't have plans to trade Aaron Rodgers despite the issues he has with the team. But if they were to let him go, one team is ready to acquire him. According to James Palmer of the NFL Network, the Denver Broncs are ready to make a move on Rodgers if the Packers are willing to trade him.

“I have talked to people inside the [Broncos’] building that have told me it is a real possibility that Aaron Rodgers could end up with the Denver Broncos,” Palmer said. “Those same people have told me that, ‘Remember, deals of this size with players of this nature — MVPs — are difficult to get done and you don’t know if they’re going to get done until you get to the finish line’ and at the same time, you need the Packers to make [Rodgers] available."

Palmer continued: “When [the Broncos] heard the news about Aaron Rodgers and his uncomfortable situation with the Green Bay Packers, they started thinking about what a package would be if they were gonna try to put something together for [Rodgers].” The Broncos are reportedly one of the three teams Rodgers wants to play for if he gets traded. But Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst told reporters after the first round of the NFL Draft Rodgers is not on the trading block.

"I'm not going to speak for Aaron, but I think obviously we have a really good team and I do think he'll play for us again," Gutekunst said. "And like I said, we're going to work towards that and we've been working towards that on a number of different fronts. The value that he adds to our football is really immeasurable, you know what I mean? He brings so much to the table not only as a player but as a leader." Rodgers is reportedly frustrated with Gutekusnst who drafted Jordan Love in the first round of last year's draft to be the next starting quarterback of the Packers, that didn't sit well with Rodgers because he knew nothing about the move.

If Rodgers goes to Denver, he will likely finish out his career with the organization. Currently, the team has Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater as their top two quarterbacks. The Broncos traded for Bridgewater in April after spending one season with the Carolina Panthers. Denver drafted Lock in the second round in 2019 and had thrown 23 touchdowns and 18 interceptions in 18 games.