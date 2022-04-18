NFL Team Reportedly Has Interest in Trading for Baker Mayfield

✖

Baker Mayfield is looking to be traded after the Cleveland Browns acquired Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans. And looks like a team is ready to add the former first-round pick to their roster. According to The Athletic, the Carolina Panthers are interested in trading for Mayfield, but there are other quarterbacks they are targeting. The Panthers were one of the teams in the running to add Watson but could select a QB in the NFL Draft later this month.

Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports that the Panthers have "the inside track to land" Mayfield. However, other teams are reportedly interested in the veteran quarterback. Mayfield recently said in a podcast that he has interested in playing for the Seattle Seahawks and the Indianapolis Colts who just traded for Matt Ryan.

On the same podcast, Mayfield said he felt "disrespected" after the Browns traded for Watson. "One hundred percent," Mayfield said. "I was told one thing and they completely did another." Mayfield requested a trade from the Browns as soon as the trade for Watson was official. Before that, the Oklahoma alum sent a message to Browns fans as there were rumors of the team going after Watson.

"With many uncertainties, here is where my head and heart is," Mayfield wrote. "The past 4 years have been nothing short of truly life-changing since I heard my name called in the draft to go to Cleveland. This is not a message with hidden meaning. This is strictly to thank the city of Cleveland for embracing my family and me. We have made many memories and shared growing in this process through all the ups and downs.

"I have no clue what happens next, which is the meaning behind the silence I have had during the duration of this process. I can only control what I can, which is trusting in God's plan throughout this process. I have given this franchise everything I have. That is something I've always done at every stage, and at every level. And that will not change wherever I take my next snap. Mayfield, 27 was selected by the Browns No. 1 overall in 2018 and was named to the All-Rookie Team after a strong rookie season. In 2020, Mayfield led the Browns to an 11-5 record and their first playoff appearance since 2002.