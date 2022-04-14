Baker Mayfield Blasts Cleveland Browns Following Deshaun Watson Trade

✖

Baker Mayfield is no longer the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns as the team traded for Deshaun Watson in March. And while Mayfield had an up-and-down run with the Browns, he is not happy with the team's move to get a new starting quarterback. While appearing on the YNK podcast, Mayfield said he feels "disrespected" after the Browns added Watson to the roster.

"One hundred percent," Mayfield said, per ESPN. "I was told one thing and they completely did another." Right now, the Browns are looking to trade Mayfield. On the podcast, the 26-year-old quarterback said the Seattle Seahawks, who recently traded star quarterback Russell Wilson, are "probably the most likely option" for him. Mayfield also said that he's "ready for the next chapter."

ESPN said when the Browns trade Mayfield, he will be just the third quarterback in NFL history to go No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft and last four or fewer seasons with the team that drafted him. The other two are JaMarcus Russell (Raiders) and Jeff George (Colts). When it was reported the Browns were interested in trading for Watson, Mayfield sent a message to Browns fans.

"With many uncertainties, here is where my head and heart is," Mayfield wrote. "The past 4 years have been nothing short of truly life changing since I heard my name called in the draft to go to Cleveland. This is not a message with hidden meaning. This is strictly to thank the city of Cleveland for embracing my family and me. We have made many memories and shared growing in this process through all the ups and downs.

"I have no clue what happens next, which is the meaning behind the silence I have had during the duration of this process. I can only control what I can, which is trusting in God's plan throughout this process. I have given this franchise everything I have. That is something I've always done at every stage, and at every level. And that will not change wherever I take my next snap. Whatever happens ... I just want to say thank you to the fans who truly embraced who I am and the mentality that aligned so well with this city's hard working people." In his four seasons with the Browns, Mayfield completed 61.6% of his passes for 14,125 yards, 92 touchdowns and 56 interceptions. In 2020, Mayfield led the Browns to an 11-5 record and their first playoff win in 26 years.