Dolphins Star Tyreek Hill Under Police Investigation in Miami

Tyreek Hill is being investigated by the Miami-Dade County Police Department for allegations of assault/battery at a Miami Beach marina. According to WPLG-TV in Miami (per ESPN), the Miami Dolphins wide receiver allegedly hit a marina employee during a "disagreement" that took place on Sunday. Andy Slater, a sports radio host in Miami, reported that Hill slapped the employee on the back of the head, but the employee has not pressed charges.

"We are aware of the situation and have been in contact with Tyreek, his representatives and the NFL," the Dolphins said in a statement through a spokesperson. "We will reserve further comment at this time." It's not clear if Hill will face any criminal charges stemming from the incident.

Hill, 29, is entering his second season with the Dolphins. In March of last year, Hill was traded to Miami after spending his first six NFL seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. The Georgia native had arguably his best season in 2022, catching 119 passes for 1,710 yards and seven touchdowns. His production in 2022 led to him being selected to the Pro Bowl and the All-Pro First Team.

Earlier this year, Hill appeared on Sports Radio 810 WHB and talked about the Dolphins' matchup with the Chiefs this upcoming season. "Chiefs Kingdom, when the Miami Dolphins come to Arrowhead stadium this year. Guess what we're going to do. Guess what we're going to do. I hate to say it, man. I hate to throw up the peace sign against you," Hill said, per The Phinsider. "I hate to do it. But guess what, I'm gonna be y'all worst enemy that day. I'm gonna be y'all's worst enemy that day. Y'all better change the signals. I know every signal you got!"

Hill was selected by the Chiefs in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft after playing college football at multiple schools. In his six seasons with the Chiefs, Hill was selected to the Pro Bowl six times, the All-Pro First Team three times, the All-Pro Second Team once and helped the Chiefs win Super Bowl LIV in 2020 (2019 season). Despite playing in the latter half of the 2010 decade, Hill was named to the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team due to his production as a wide receiver.