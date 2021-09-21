NFL Stadium Catches Fire, 1 Person Injured

An NFL stadium caught fire on Tuesday as crews worked to clear and prepare the facility for painting. According to the Associated Press, the roof of the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana was seen with smoke and flames at 12:30 p.m. local time. The New Orleans Fire Department responded to the call, and the fire was under control a short time later. New Orleans Emergency Management announced that one person was injured and was sent to the hospital for “minor burns.”

“This afternoon a fire occurred on the exterior of the Caesars Superdome in the gutter tub of the roof,” the LSED/AGM Global said in a statement. “NOFD and venue first responders were dispatched immediately and extinguished the fire. Upon further investigation it appears that a pressure washer being used to clean the roof caught fire. Damage is still being assessed.”

https://twitter.com/CWatkinsWDSU/status/1440371607013236737?s=20

The Caesars Superdome is home to the New Orleans Saints. Due to Hurricane Ida, the Saints have not played a regular-season game at the stadium and been practicing in the Dallas area. Their home opener on Sept. 12 against the Green Bay Packers was set to be played in New Orleans but was moved to Jacksonville, Florida. They are set to return to the Superdome on Oct. 3 when the team takes on the New York Giants.

The Caesars Superdome recently changed its name after being called Mercedes-Benz Superdome since 2011. When the stadium first opened in 1975, it was simply called the Louisana Superdome. Along with the stadium being home to the Saints, Caesars Superdome also hosts the Sugar Bowl and the New Orleans Bowl. The stadium has hosted seven Super Bowls and will be home to Super Bowl LIX in 2025.

https://twitter.com/nolaready/status/1440384017920974854?s=20

“All of us at Caesars are proud to be part of New Orleans’ vibrant culture. We understand that the Caesars Superdome is more than an iconic venue, it’s the symbol of a resilient and innovative community,” Tom Reeg, CEO of Caesars Entertainment, said in a press release back in July. “We’ve had a strong relationship with the New Orleans Saints for nearly two decades and we are thrilled with the opportunity to strengthen it and celebrate our commitment to the city, the state, and the entire Gulf Coast region.”