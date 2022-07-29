NFL Pro Bowl Wide Receiver Signs $72 Million Contract

An NFL Pro Bowl wide receiver just became a rich man. On Friday, DK Metcalf signed a contract extension with the Seattle Seahawks after three productive seasons. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Metcalf's new contract is for three years and worth $72 million. It includes $58.2 million in guarantees and a $30 million signing bonus, the highest ever for a wide receiver.

"This means a lot to me, for my future, my family's future, my future with the Seahawks," Metcalf said after signing, per the team's official website. "It just means a lot, and it's a blessing to get it done and behind me. I'm excited to go back to practice and rejoin the team fully. To see all my hard work and dedication pay off, it's big thanks to my parents, and all my coaches and teachers who put up with me throughout high school and college. It just means a lot, because this is their hard work too of raising me and putting up with me."

When it comes to the highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL, Metcalf is tied for sixth with Stefon Diggs of the Buffalo Bills based on the annual average salary among NFL receivers. When Metcalf reported to training camp, he didn't participate in the first two practices because his agent, Tory Dandy, and the Seahawks were negotiating the contract extension. Metcalf's future with the Seahawks was cloudy during the offseason as the team received calls from other NFL organizations about the 24-year-old. Additionally, Metcalf didn't participate in the Seahawks' mandatory minicamp in June.

"We've figured it out in time." Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said in June. "John [Schneider] is on it. He's as experienced as you can get at handling this stuff and DK's got great representation and DK is a heck of a kid. But there's no way of avoiding the first time of this, the first time of what it feels like and the experience of it and all of that. ... He's a remarkable person. He's a wonderful player. He has so much to offer the world and all, I just don't want him to miss this opportunity to where we can't figure it out. So we'll do everything we can." Metcalf was selected in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Seahawks. He was named to the Pro Bowl and All-Pro Second Team in 2020 after catching 83 passes for 1,303 yards and 10 touchdowns.