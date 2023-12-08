NFL Player Diagnosed With Post-Traumatic Amnesia

A veteran NFL player is dealing with a serious injury that could keep him out of action for a while. Carolina Panthers tight end Hayden Hurst has been diagnosed with post-traumatic amnesia in connection with the hit he suffered during the Panthers vs. Chicago Bears game on Nov. 9, his father announced on social media. Hurst, who has been out of action for nearly a month, went to X (formerly known as Twitter) to give an update on his health.

"I appreciate everyone reaching out & checking on me," Hurst, 30, wrote. "I suffered a pretty nasty concussion against the Bears a few weeks ago & don't remember up to 4 hours after the game. Scary situation but the Panthers have been incredible walking me through this process." In a second post, Hurst wrote: "While it was scary, it is NOT career ending. I'm starting my return to play this week, so fingers crossed I make it back for the last few weeks! God Bless & Keep Pounding !!!!" Hurst did return to the game after suffering the hit. However, the team placed him on concussion protocol the following day.

Hurst, 30, was selected in the first round by the Baltimore Ravens in 2018 and spent two seasons with the team. He then spent time with the Atlanta Falcons (2020-2021) and Cincinnati Bengals (2022) before signing a three-year contract with the Panthers. In his career, Hurst has caught 195 passes for 1,902 yards and 15 touchdowns in 79 games. In 2020, Hurst opened up about the challenge of living with depression.

"I can't really explain it. It's hard to unless you go through it," he said in an interview with the Falcons (per Bleacher Report). "The depression...you feel like nobody's there. Despite my family being so close, and they're willing to do whatever, but when you're in that headspace and you're in that dark spot you do, you feel alone. Nobody's there. Nobody cares. So I guess for me, in those years, that's why I turned to drinking and pills and cocaine and anything I could get my hands on to numb that feeling of embarrassment where I wouldn't have to explain myself to my family as to why my life was unraveling."