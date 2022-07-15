NFL Player Duane Brown Charged, Facing Jail Time Following LAX Arrest

Duane Brown could see some jail time after his recent arrest. According to TMZ Sports, prosecutors have hit the NFL offensive lineman with a criminal charge stemming from his arrest at LAX and could be facing up to a year in jail if convicted. On July 9, Brown was arrested at the airport in Los Angeles after authorities said he tied to go through TSA with a gun in his luggage.

TMZ Sports says that Brown has been charged by Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer. The court documents state that Brown was hit with one count of carrying a concealed weapon which is a misdemeanor. "To err is human, and this clearly was an accident," Brown's attorney, Kennard McGuire, said. "As a law-abiding citizen, Duane will continue to exercise proper judgment and continue education on gun safety measures."

Brown, 36, is currently a free agent and last played with the Seattle Seahawks. Last year, Brown reached the Pro Bowl for the fifth time in his career, and it looked as if the Seahawks were going to re-sign him. "We have not moved on from that. We're still talking," Seahawks coach Pete Carroll told reporters in April, per Sports Illustrated. At the time, Brown was drawing little interest during free agency as the Carolina Panthers were linked to him.

When Brown made the Pro Bowl last year, Carroll explained why Brown is one of the best in the league. "He's a guy that's always working," Carroll said. "He's always working out. He's always on it. Tougher than nails about coming back from anything—he's had nicks and all that over the years, and he always gets back with a great attitude … He's had a really good run this year."

Brown was selected in the first round (No. 26 overall) by the Houston Texans in the 2012 NFL Draft. He played for the Texans for nearly 10 seasons and was selected to the Pro Bowl three times. In 2017, Brown was traded to the Seahawks and was selected to the Pro Bowl for the fourth time at the end of the year. Before joining the NFL, Brown played college football at Virginia Tech and earned second-team All-ACC honors during his senior year.