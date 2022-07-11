Duane Brown, NFL Player, Arrested at Airport

Duane Brown, a free-agent NFL offensive lineman, was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday for allegedly possessing a concealed weapon, according to ESPN. Brown, who spent the last five seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, posted a $10,000 bond and was released from custody late Saturday night. According to TMZ, the gun, which wasn't loaded, was found in Brown's luggage by airport security. He is due back at Los Angeles Superior Court on Aug. 3.

Josina Anderson of CBS Sports spoke to Brown's agent and said the arrest was a mistake. "To err is human, and this clearly was an accident," Kennard McGuire said. "As a law-abiding citizen, Duane will continue to exercise proper judgment and continue education on gun safety measures."

Brown is one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL and is currently looking for a new NFL team. The 36-year-old was selected No. 26 overall by the Houston Texans in 2008 and spent 10 seasons with the team before joining the Seahawks. In his career, Brown has played in 203 games and has been selected to the Pro Bowl five times. He has also been selected to the All-Pro Team three times including a first-team selection in 2012.

Before the 2021 season, Brown was dealing with a contract dispute with the Seahawks. He made as much as $12 million this past year. "Not having Duane Brown out there is a pretty significant deal because I think he's one of the best left tackles in the game, there's no arguing it," then-Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson said in August, per ESPN. "I think he's as good as it gets. There's nobody more athletic, more talented than he is. Age is just a number. He looks like he's 28-30 out there. He's really exceptional. So smart and physical, understands the game, and I think people fear him, to be honest with you, when they're rushing him and playing against him.

"So we definitely want to be able to get him back out there. We've got to figure that out because we need Duane Brown." It was reported in March that the Carolina Panthers were pursuing Brown. It's also possible that Brown could resign with the Seahawks to add depth to the offensive line.