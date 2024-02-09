NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year CJ Stroud Talks Surprising Military Veteran With Super Bowl Tickets (Exclusive)

CJ Stroud had a memorable 2023 NFL season and it led to him being named Offensive Rookie of the Year. But as much of an impact Stroud made on the field, he was an MVP in the community as he recently surprised a military veteran with tickets to Super Bowl LVIII. PopCulture.com spoke to Stroud about sending Sgt. Craig Mazeska and his son to the championship game on Sunday.

"It was honestly just something that my team brought to me," the Houston Texans quarterback told PopCulture. "I wanted to be able to just do something special for our military and really an honor just to be able to do that. And our military is very important and I have a lot of love for those guys. And I know just their service means a lot more really to us players. We couldn't play this game without them serving our country, so we appreciate it."

Sgt. Mazeska, who is now retired, was a combat engineer in the United States Marine Corps and had deployments to Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Iraq, according to ABC 13. He is a Purple Heart recipient who also received a Combat Action Ribbon and a Kuwait Liberation Medal. Sgt. Mazeska earned tickets after he and his son were named recipients of a Salute to Service ticket giveaway.

As for the Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers in a rematch of Super Bowl LIV. The Chiefs won the Super Bowl four years ago, and Stroud believes they will do it again.

"I have the Chiefs winning," Stroud said. "I think the Chiefs are going to pull it out just from [Patrick] Mahomes and Travis Kelce and their offense playing at a high level. And then, of course, their defense as well. But I think the 49ers are going to play that, I would say it's going to be a defensive game early on and then they'll get warmed up offensively. I don't think it'll be super high-scoring, but I'm excited to watch."