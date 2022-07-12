NFL Network Announces New Host of 'Good Morning Football'

Good Morning Football has a new host. This week, NFL Network announced that CBS Sports and former NFL on CBS sideline reporter Jamie Erdahl will lead the network's flagship show. She will make her debut on Monday, July 25, joining Peter Schrager, Kyle Brandt and Will Selva. Erdahl is replacing Kay Adams who left the show in May. The New York Post was the first to report that Erdahl was joining Good Morning Football.



"This is MAJOR REAL LIFE stuff!" Erdahl wrote on Twitter. "Proud. Happy. Excited. Lucky. All of the feels. We're going to make some TV magic! Thank you for inviting me to have breakfast with you!" Erdahl will continue to work for CBS Sports, a company she has been with since 2014. During her eight years at CBS, Erdahl has been a sideline reporter on the NFL on CBS and was the lead reporter on SEC on CBS. She has also covered men's and women's college basketball on the CBS Sports Network and hosted the network's studio coverage of college basketball and the NFL.

"To be able to add a talent of Jamie's caliber and experience to Good Morning Football is tremendously exciting for not only the show but NFL Network overall," Mark Quenzel, NFL Network senior vice president, head of content said in a statement. "I have long been a fan of Jamie's since her time at NESN, and throughout her career thus far she has earned a remarkable reputation throughout the industry. Jamie has consistently demonstrated a great knowledge of the NFL, the ability to be versatile and a quick wit, and we look forward to watching Good Morning Football continue to grow with her joining Peter, Kyle, Will and the rest of the team."

Good Morning Football launched in 2016 with the team of Adams, Schrager, Brandt and Nate Burleson who left last year. As Adams was leaving the show, it was reported that she was looking to be the host of Prime Video's Thursday Night Football coverage, but that role went to Charissa Thompson. Good Morning Football airs from Monday through Friday starting at 7 a.m. ET and give NFL fans all the news they need. The NFL Network launched in 2003 and provides fans with year-round coverage of all NFL events.