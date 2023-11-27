NFL Head Coach Fired After 11 Games With Team

An NFL team is ready to move on from its head coach. On Monday, the Carolina Panthers announced they had fired head coach Frank Reich. The move comes after the Panthers lost to the Tennessee Titans 17-10 on Sunday, and they now have a 1-10 record on the year.

"I met with Coach Reich this morning and informed him that he will not continue as head coach of the Carolina Panthers," owner David Tepper said in a statement. "I want to thank Frank for his dedication and service, and we wish him well. Effective immediately, special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will serve as our interim head coach. Senior assistant Jim Caldwell will be a special advisor to offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, who will take over play-calling duties."

Reich, 61, was hired as head coach of the Panthers in January after spending nearly five seasons as head coach of the Indianapolis Colts. During his time in Indianapolis, Reich posted a 40-33 record and reached the playoffs in 2018 and 2020. He was fired midway through the 2022 season after the Colts were 3-5-1.

"There's disappointment and hurt. "It hurts. It hurts to have it happen in the middle of the season," Reich told Mike Chappell of Fox59 last year after being fired by the Colts, per Colts Wire. "But I understand the business side of things. I have a tremendous amount of respect for Mr. Irsay and I've come to trust his instincts and his knowledge of the game. I just know he's doing what he thinks is best for the team."

Before joining the Colts, Reich was the offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles from 2016-2017. In his final season with the Eagles, Reich helped the team win the Super Bowl Reich started his coaching career in 2006 as a coaching intern for the Colts. During the 2006 season, the Colts won the Super Bowl with Peyton Manning as the starting quarterback.

Reich played quarterback in the NFL from 1985 to 1998. He spent nine seasons with the Buffalo Bills, two seasons with the Detroit Lions, one with the Panthers and one with the New York Jets. In 118 games with 20 starts, Reich completed 54.5 percent of his passes for 6,075 yards, 40 touchdowns and 30 interceptions.