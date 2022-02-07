NFL Fans Blast Pro Bowl for Being a Two-Hand Touch Game

It seems like every year NFL fans complain about the Pro Bowl being played. However, this year’s Pro Bowl got everyone going because of the lack of contact. During the game, fans noticed that players were not tackling each other and instead just being down players by just touching them. Dan Patrick of The Dan Patrick Show shared his frustration about the direction the Pro Bowl is heading.

“The game looked a little bit more like slow-dancing there after a while, two-hand touch,” Patrick said, per Fox Sports. “And there was a moment where you go, ‘Wait a minute, the officials have to know that all you have to do is put two hands on somebody,’ and then they’re blowing the whistle. Now they started out playing football, and then it sort of devolved or morphed into two-hand touch there… I would like to have had an interview asking somebody like Maxx Crosby, ‘Hey Maxx, when did it turn into two-hand touch?’ Because I don’t know if this was both sides saying, ‘Hey, let’s just play two-hand touch,’ or if it was the officials had to be in on this! Because, if not, then you’re just putting your hand on ’em, they’re not going to blow the whistle.” Here’s a look at NFL fans calling out the Bowl Pro for its lack of contact.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Excuse Me?

One fan asked: “Wait what? Was it blown dead? I’m seriously asking because I’m not bothering to watch the game?”

Shannon Sharpe Has Thoughts

One person suggests: “Keep the skills competition, name players to the Pro-Bowl roster, don’t play the game.”

JJ Watt Isn’t Happy

I’ve seen walk-thrus more intense than this 😂#ProBowl — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 6, 2022

One fan wrote: “Watched for two minutes. Saw nobody was trying. Not watching anymore.”

The Worst

https://twitter.com/highlghtheaven/status/1490417242521186304?s=20&t=_VPKySRlgutIxHHjZX7fDw

Another fan suggests: “Replace the Pro Bowl with the Toilet Bowl where the 2 worst teams Clash for the first pick. Loser goes to USFL.”

One Example

One person replied: “This guy has more contact then players in the game. Pro Bowl is a joke.”

Colin Cowherd Keeps It Going

Proud to announce this is the 27th straight year of NOT watching the Pro Bowl. ⛷ — Colin Cowherd (@colincowherd) February 6, 2022

One fan replied: “NFL should make it flag football. Fans could see the players faces. Players could wear less, unnecessary gear. Players would actually be playing something that resembles football, while keeping risk of injury low. Flag Football would be more legit than what we saw today.”

An Idea

Instead of the Pro Bowl, take the two teams with the worst records in the league: the Jaguars and Lions.



Let them play one game to determine the #1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.



Figure that’d be a much more competitive game over the Pro Bowl. pic.twitter.com/FYAMdmR4Ut — Doug Rush (@TheDougRush) February 6, 2022

And one fan says: “I’ve been saying for years-best team to miss playoffs gets #1. Playoff teams end of round as normal. Worst team picks 18th. Games at the end of the season would mean so much more if the winner got the better pick.”