NFL Draft 2020: Joe Burrow 'Tiger King' Memes Flood Twitter

Joe Burrow's dream came true on Thursday night. The former LSU Tigers quarterback was selected No. 1 overall by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2020 NFL Draft. After months of speculation, Burrow will now look to become the face of a franchise that hasn't won a playoff game since 1990. Burrow knows he has a challenge ahead of him, but he also knows what is necessary do in order to earn the respect of his teammates.

"You have to be stern in your voice, because if you are in there wavering and wobbling and fumbling over words, all the guys are going to be like, 'What is this guy doing in here, Coach? Get him out. Get someone else in,'" Burrow said per ESPN. "So, that's something I'm going to be really focused on." Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Burrow will have to prepare virtually as rookie minicamps and OTAs have been postponed. The team finished 2-14 last year, and Burrow is coming from an LSU team that won the national championship.

There were a number of talented players on LSU's roster last season, but Burrow was the big reason why the team went undefeated. In 2019, Burrow threw for 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns which is an NCAA single-season record. Burrow and Cam Newton are the only two quarterbacks since 1967 to be the No. 1 draft pick after winning both the Heisman and a national championship. As a result of his success as well as the team he landed on, Burrow is being called "Tiger King "which pays homage to the hit Netflix show Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.