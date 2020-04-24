NFL Draft 2020: Joe Burrow 'Tiger King' Memes Flood Twitter
Joe Burrow's dream came true on Thursday night. The former LSU Tigers quarterback was selected No. 1 overall by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2020 NFL Draft. After months of speculation, Burrow will now look to become the face of a franchise that hasn't won a playoff game since 1990. Burrow knows he has a challenge ahead of him, but he also knows what is necessary do in order to earn the respect of his teammates.
"You have to be stern in your voice, because if you are in there wavering and wobbling and fumbling over words, all the guys are going to be like, 'What is this guy doing in here, Coach? Get him out. Get someone else in,'" Burrow said per ESPN. "So, that's something I'm going to be really focused on." Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Burrow will have to prepare virtually as rookie minicamps and OTAs have been postponed. The team finished 2-14 last year, and Burrow is coming from an LSU team that won the national championship.
There were a number of talented players on LSU's roster last season, but Burrow was the big reason why the team went undefeated. In 2019, Burrow threw for 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns which is an NCAA single-season record. Burrow and Cam Newton are the only two quarterbacks since 1967 to be the No. 1 draft pick after winning both the Heisman and a national championship. As a result of his success as well as the team he landed on, Burrow is being called "Tiger King "which pays homage to the hit Netflix show Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.
From @LSUfootball Tigers to the @Bengals.@Joe_Burrow10 = "Tiger King" 🐯 pic.twitter.com/jtPPbS3Ii0— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) April 24, 2020
With the 1st pick in the 2020 NFL Draft the Cincinnati Bengals select Joe Burrow, Tiger King, LSU #NFLDraft2020 pic.twitter.com/MhHOukNfmQ— Mike McClure (@Mike5754) April 24, 2020
Joe Burrow played for the LSU Tigers and is almost certainly going to be drafted first overall by the Cincinnati Bangles, tomorrow night. He is destined to be known as, Joe Exotic Tiger King— Dave Parker (@dparker2077) April 22, 2020
There is only one Tiger King in Ohio...and it's not Joe Burrow— #burghproud (@ay_taybay) April 24, 2020
The Tiger King has arrived.
🐯🐯🐯
LSU QB Joe Burrow goes No. 1 overall to Cincinnati.
🏈 Discuss: https://t.co/E8BBNHN42o
🏈 Live draft tracker: https://t.co/HGahquzxcD pic.twitter.com/S592mJ5mZT— The Athletic NFL (@TheAthleticNFL) April 24, 2020
Ain’t right without music!! #GeauxBurreux #TigerKing! Thanks for the best season ever bro!! pic.twitter.com/c7AgOrg1MG— Chris Ricketts (@GeauxRicketts) April 24, 2020
Joe Exotic Burrow will officially become the Tiger King today after graduating from LSU Tiger 🐯 to Cincinnati Bengal 🐅 #DraftDay pic.twitter.com/l9zDfg2zYl— kw (@musikward) April 23, 2020
Drink every time ESPN says Joe Burrow is the Tiger King.... #NFLDraft— David Tomchinsky (@ChinskyRuns) April 24, 2020
Welcome welcome #TigerKing #JoeBurrow #JoeBurrowDay #cincinnatibengals #nfldraft pic.twitter.com/ffgxTzyAJS— Mitch McIntosh (@moonliteciabata) April 24, 2020
Joe burrow has officially change his name to Joe exotic. The tiger king has arrived. pic.twitter.com/FAYCwClfcS— Andrew Lewis (@andrew_lewis20) April 24, 2020
The fact ESPN just called Joe Burrow the new Tiger King is wild— Reece Schreckengust (@reeceschreck) April 24, 2020
Number 1 in the NFL Draft & number 1 in our hearts! Joe Burrow is the real Tiger King! pic.twitter.com/ISQWoVqlOq— Flying Tiger Brewery (@flyingtigerbeer) April 24, 2020
The real Tiger King. Joe MF Burrow #WhoDeyNewDay pic.twitter.com/mrwGl9gCza— J-rod (@JByGodRod) April 24, 2020
The new TIGER KING..... @Joe_Burrow10 pic.twitter.com/3FpKha83qY— Bill Raper (@billraper13) April 24, 2020
THATS MY TIGER KING🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Diq5jm2ZAF— beep boop bop (@zoopti) April 24, 2020
Congrats to Joe Burrow the real Tiger King #Bengals pic.twitter.com/Pn3tfVP7bh— Vernors Herzog (@tyforquer) April 24, 2020
Joe Burrow was the first pick in the #NFLDraft2020 which means he was selected before anyone else. @Joe_Burrow10 is a #TigerKing pic.twitter.com/Tf6X8wPC42— Lisa (@LisJM) April 24, 2020
Joe Burrow, the tiger king, looking forward to 2 L’s a year #bengals #NFLDraft2020 pic.twitter.com/jbArOPk0f4— Browns Rally Possum (@BrownsRally) April 24, 2020
Congrats to the REAL Tiger King, Joe Burrow! 🐅 #NFLDraft2020 pic.twitter.com/4WwMBSVY3Q— Richie O'Reilly (@richieoreillyIV) April 24, 2020
Today's the day. #WhoDey #Bengals #Sports #ProfessionalFootball #JoeyBeeswax #JoeBurrow #TigerKing pic.twitter.com/nK6dmXXFNM— Sean McCarthy (@SeanMcCarthee) April 23, 2020
The @Bengals officially crown their Tiger King.
Welcome to Cincy, @Joe_Burrow10 🐅👑#NFLDraft | @LSUfootball pic.twitter.com/TSUuH9Hbvb— Sunday Night Football (@SNFonNBC) April 24, 2020