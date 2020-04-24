NFL Draft 2020: Jennifer Hudson's Cover of 'Lean on Me' Left Some Fans Puzzled
The NFL Draft dropped on Thursday, breaking new ground to protect draft picks, fans and NFL staff from the coronavirus pandemic. That means the NFL adapted their pre-season primetime event to be a virtual event, joining players in their living room as they are taken by each team.
The other bells and whistles of your typical NFL Draft broadcast also arrived in different fashion. Harry Connick Jr. sang the National Anthem from his home with the help of his daughter, NFL head Roger Goodell was leading the draft from his basement, and fans were selected to appear on a video call to celebrate their team's picks.
But Jennifer Hudson singing a Bill Withers tribute 15-minutes before the draft started seemed to be too much for some fans. While a live performance isn't too strange, a live video from her living room seems to be a mark too far for some fans. Hudson was also joined by other singers during the moment, adding to the reactions.
Many quickly took to social media to let their frustrations and confusions with the performance out. But there were plenty of supporters and defenders too. Scroll down and see some of the responses the former American Idol contestant sparked.
Jennifer Hudson singing Lean On 15 minutes before the draft, you already know the Giants picking Derrick Brown tonight pic.twitter.com/IeCTLXLALv— star (@WashedStar_) April 23, 2020
This opening with Jennifer Hudson and whomever these other people are....#NFLDraft2020 pic.twitter.com/n9HQiP08XI— Padres 2020? 🔥49ers revenge tour 🔥 (@ericrbv) April 23, 2020
When you change channels to avoid Jennifer Hudson and the next channel introduces Jennifer Hudson. #NFLDraft2020 pic.twitter.com/wQtMYsxiDO— Raikus (@Raikus) April 23, 2020
Me watching that Jennifer Hudson pre-draft facetime performance #NFLDraft2020 pic.twitter.com/koDxqO0wix— A Pimp Named Dick Slap 🏁 (@ButtrscotchB0SS) April 24, 2020
I love you Jennifer Hudson I’m glad you got off that hot air balloon from CATS— Leah Nanako Winkler (@leahnanako) April 24, 2020
Jennifer Hudson kilt that! Good job sis 👏🏽 👏🏽❤️— twindellynn (@twindellynn) April 24, 2020
Now I know that our Black Twitter community teases about Jennifer Hudson being loud (because we all know she can blow👏🏽) but the caucasians are taking this out of hand with the racism towards her & the other singers pic.twitter.com/agi1r6Xet4— Senio (@itssenio8) April 24, 2020
To those of you complaining about #JenniferHudson singing, just stop, your just jealous 😋 it's always the right time for her sing🙂 #NFLDraft— Kara Jenne (@KaraJenne) April 24, 2020