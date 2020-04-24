NFL Draft 2020: Jennifer Hudson's Cover of 'Lean on Me' Left Some Fans Puzzled

The NFL Draft dropped on Thursday, breaking new ground to protect draft picks, fans and NFL staff from the coronavirus pandemic. That means the NFL adapted their pre-season primetime event to be a virtual event, joining players in their living room as they are taken by each team.

The other bells and whistles of your typical NFL Draft broadcast also arrived in different fashion. Harry Connick Jr. sang the National Anthem from his home with the help of his daughter, NFL head Roger Goodell was leading the draft from his basement, and fans were selected to appear on a video call to celebrate their team's picks.

But Jennifer Hudson singing a Bill Withers tribute 15-minutes before the draft started seemed to be too much for some fans. While a live performance isn't too strange, a live video from her living room seems to be a mark too far for some fans. Hudson was also joined by other singers during the moment, adding to the reactions.

Many quickly took to social media to let their frustrations and confusions with the performance out. But there were plenty of supporters and defenders too. Scroll down and see some of the responses the former American Idol contestant sparked.