NFL Cancels Entire Preseason, and Twitter Users Sound Off
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell wrote a letter to fans on Monday, confirming that the preseason will not take place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He wrote that the players and coaches will undergo regular testing to ensure that the virus does not spread throughout the league. "The NFL in 2020 will not look like other years," Goodell wrote in his letter. This led to countless reactions from NFL fans.
Twitter users knew that the preseason would likely not take place, but seeing Goodell's letter solidified this fact. They responded with a variety of comments, ranging from anger to sadness. Many expressed the opinion that the league should just not hold the season due to the "inherent danger" of playing games. Others said that this was just a sign that the league would not make it very far into the season before an outbreak disrupted the schedule.
Cancel the season. Sports aren't necessary right now. Stop taking tests away from indigent communities. Don't risk players, coaches, and staff members getting infected. Don't have them travel to other communities where the disease can spread. Just cancel it.— Jonathan August (@jgaugust) July 27, 2020
It means even though there is a pandemic, the NFL is going to do everything in their power to make money— Zach (@Zkope3) July 27, 2020
Nfl preseason now cancelled 😞 oh no here we go 😔— SVR Astonash 🏆19 (@Aston177ash) July 27, 2020
Us, every year: ‘Preseason is a waste, they should just cancel it’— 24/8 ❦ (@jayantimarie) July 27, 2020
NFL: Preseason has been officially cancelled.
Us: pic.twitter.com/Px2Q6j9igJ
Incase this whole travel thing doesn’t work, maybe find a decent bubble plan.— Dezmond Mitchell 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@CgDezmond) July 27, 2020
Cancel the season. The lives of the players mean more to their families, communities, and fans than a year of NFL profits.
If you want to be leaders, make the most difficult choice of all. Cancel the season.— Ben McShane (@TeeVeeBen) July 27, 2020
NFL preseason games are canceledddd 😭 i mean i saw that coming— Chi. 🇳🇬 (@chinenyaa) July 27, 2020
NFL preseason is officially canceled for 2020.
Fun fact: this will mark the fourth straight year that Ravens haven't lost in the preseason. https://t.co/lZcdbCIGsb— Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) July 27, 2020
I would say use LA as one bubble but Put the other bubble in the Dallas-Fort Worth area— David Boniface (@CarnylandDavid) July 27, 2020
Cancel the season!! It’s not worth wasting and losing more money!! Fans can’t even watch together at a bar or at the stadiums! Not everyone has NFL Packages! Do the right thing and prevent a NFL Disaster— Red Sox (1-2) #ReleaseTheSnyderCut (@BostonBrandon91) July 27, 2020
This whole ‘letter’ coulda been a tweet.
...
Also, cancel the season.— QuaranJean 🥃 (@Whisky_Jean) July 27, 2020
Translation: The world is absolutely chaotic but we are gonna play football because we don’t want to leave money on the table— Jeremy Irzyk (@jeremy_irzyk) July 27, 2020
No NFL preseason 😭— Rebecca Brown (@Beccerzzzzz) July 27, 2020
No NFL preseason games!? What a dumb idea! How are the rookies going to get reps!? pic.twitter.com/8EyC2goZa8— MinePlay512 (@play512) July 27, 2020
________COVID-19_________— Rob Smat (@MadSmatter) July 27, 2020
/ \
BAD GOOD
Death NFL preseason
Destruction cancelled
Suffering
Always look at the bright side of things people...
No NFL preseason means that we won’t get to see Darius Slayton “Moss” anyone & we’ll still be able to draft him in the 9th RD this year...
There’s always a silver lining.— David J. Gautieri (@GuruFantasyWrld) July 27, 2020
Wow, NFL preseason officially cancelled. Who could have predicted that?— Chris Freitag (@freitag) July 27, 2020
Wondering how many "normal" things have to get officially cancelled before people take this seriously. #nfl #preseason #COVID__19— Floyd (@flowendz) July 27, 2020
When the NFL season gets suspended, Goodell needs to step down. The owners should demand it— Maestro (@Maestro25) July 27, 2020
We know what this means pic.twitter.com/cUg3IR6Gbe— lsutigerzfan (@lsutigerzfan) July 27, 2020