NFL Cancels Entire Preseason, and Twitter Users Sound Off

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell wrote a letter to fans on Monday, confirming that the preseason will not take place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He wrote that the players and coaches will undergo regular testing to ensure that the virus does not spread throughout the league. "The NFL in 2020 will not look like other years," Goodell wrote in his letter. This led to countless reactions from NFL fans.

Twitter users knew that the preseason would likely not take place, but seeing Goodell's letter solidified this fact. They responded with a variety of comments, ranging from anger to sadness. Many expressed the opinion that the league should just not hold the season due to the "inherent danger" of playing games. Others said that this was just a sign that the league would not make it very far into the season before an outbreak disrupted the schedule.