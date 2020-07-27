NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Pens Letter to Fans, Announces Preseason Games Have Been Canceled

✖

Training camp for all NFL teams begins this week after a very interesting offseason. And while players are reporting to their team facilities to great ready for the 2020 season, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell wrote a letter to fans addressing the league's plan for the year. He confirmed no preseason games will be played as players will continue to condition and test for COVID-19.

"The NFL in 2020 will not look like other years," Goodell said in the letter. "Players and coaches will be tested for the virus regularly, including every day for a while. Preseason games have been canceled. Everyone in the team environment must follow rigorous health and safety protocols to keep themselves and each other safe. When there is a positive test, strict regulations will be enforced to isolate and care for that individual and to contain the virus before it spreads." Goodell also said the sidelines during games "will look different." He then said, "state and local health guidelines will help determine whether fans will attend the games."

"Adaptability and flexibility will be needed for the foreseeable future," Goodell continued. "After all, even the best game plan changes as new challenges arise. This year's NFL Draft is a good example that embracing change can still deliver the fun and excitement we all crave." All NFL teams were set to play at least four preseason games. However, due to the travel issues, players didn't want to take any risks. Goodell's letter comes shortly after he released a statement about the league and NFL Player's Association agreeing to terms of protocols for training camp and the regular season.

"The NFL clubs and the NFL Players Association approved an agreement that broadly resolves all outstanding issues relating to the opening of training camps and start of the 2020 season," Goodell said in a statement. "Training camps will begin as scheduled. We have worked collaboratively to develop a comprehensive set of protocols designed to minimize risk for fans, players, and club and league personnel. These plans have been guided by the medical directors of the NFL and the NFLPA and have been reviewed and endorsed by independent medical and public health experts, including the CDC, and many state and local public health officials." The NFL regular season is set to begin on Sept. 10 when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Houston Texans. The Super Bowl is scheduled to take place on Feb. 7, 2021, at Raymond James Stadium.