NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre Believes Colin Kaepernick Will Be Hailed a Hero Like Pat Tillman
Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre sparked fiery discussions on Sunday after he conducted an exclusive interview with TMZ. He said that he believes Colin Kaepernick will "be branded as a hero" in the future due to his peaceful protests during the national anthem. Favre also compared Kaepernick to Pat Tillman, a former seventh-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals who left football after Sept. 11 to become an Army Ranger. Tillman was killed by friendly fire in Afghanistan in 2004.
"I can only think of right off the top of my head, Pat Tillman is another guy that did something similar," Favre told TMZ Sports. "And, we regard him as a hero. So, I'd assume that hero status will be stamped with Kaepernick as well. ... It's not easy for a guy his age — black or white, Hispanic, whatever — to stop something that you've always dreamed of doing, and put it on hold, maybe forever, for something that you believe in." The former Green Bay Packers QB also said that Kaepernick gave up a legitimate NFL career to get his message out.
When Favre made this comparison, he sparked a number of reactions on social media. Several Twitter users proclaimed that he is a "hillbilly" full of bad takes while others said that he is disgracing Tillman's memory. This was not a universal opinion, however, considering that many people on social media completely agreed with Favre and said that Kaepernick is already a hero.
@Kaepernick7 is already a hero. https://t.co/2zx7RmtzcP— Ol' Dirty Badger (@boastfulbadger) June 21, 2020
I disagree. As a Vet, Tillman died for his country, Kaepernick took a knee. The idea of calling someone a hero, when he didn't serve, is repulsive to the men and women who did serve, and ultimately paid for it in blood. Remember that distinction and think before you talk. https://t.co/97f9Ul9p9R— Mark Dries (@MarkDries1) June 21, 2020
So Brett Favre is standing up for what’s right and now as a Bears fan I am suddenly cheering him on for the first time in my life. https://t.co/2yQkvZnCNK— James Kosur (@JamesKosur) June 21, 2020
@pattillmanfnd was KILLED in action serving our Country......@Kaepernick7 was fired by the @49ers & was never hired again....How does @BrettFavre see the comparison?....This is a BAD take "Hillbilly" https://t.co/zTShfBEVkO— Dan Sileo (@DanSileoShow) June 21, 2020
You won’t agree... people with a real understanding of football and an unbiased view completely get it though https://t.co/l0OgDAi1gP— Derek Duncan (@DecoDerek) June 21, 2020
Pat Tillman is a hero.
Colin Kaepernick is a hero.
This isn’t a debate.
Pat Tillman’s family has already asked conservatives to quit using his name in the fashion they are doing so. They also added that he would not have agreed with it. Quit disrespecting him and his family.— Brad Betts (@870South) June 21, 2020
This was a comparison of 2 men that made enormous personal sacrifices for a cause much bigger than themselves. If this comparison doesn't resonate with you, please keep your biases and ignorance to yourself.— Mike Bursik (@MikeBursik) June 21, 2020
Pat Tillman died by "friendly fire." He died needlessly, but is still regarded as a hero for the reason he enlisted, he didn't have to do that.
Colin Kaepernick didn't give up his life, but he did give up his life in football, his career, for a cause he believes in.— Jason Gerrelts (@JasonGerrelts22) June 21, 2020
Kaepernick the so called human rights spokesman showed up to a press conference wearing a FIdel Castro t shirt. He is no hero— Mark Klein (@mklein2020) June 21, 2020
Wow Brett! One died for his country protecting all Americans freedoms regardless if some of them can’t get off their asses and provide for their families and the other knelt when he was regulated to backup because people want a reason to not comply with police and attention.— GRAY ; THOUGHTS (@GrayinCarolina) June 21, 2020
This is disgusting, if accurate. Pat Tillman died for his country. Kapernick got millions from Nike for his “sacrifice” and is living his life. Poor comparison.— Bo Gerhard (@EBGIII) June 21, 2020
Tillman got shot by friendly fire, and they tried to cover it up. Educate yourself— My Pet Lobster (@mypet_lobster) June 21, 2020
Beyond stupid comparison. They’re not even comparable and Brett should know better. He was never the smartest guy though.— Brandon Byrne (@realbvb) June 21, 2020
Brett must be popping those pills again because no sane person would make such an asinine statement— Mark Manning (@Tigers_SEC) June 21, 2020