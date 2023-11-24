NFL Black Friday Game 2023: Time, Channel and How to Watch Dolphins vs. Jets

NFL history will be made on Friday. The league will have the first-ever Black Friday game, and it will feature the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Kickoff time is set for 3 p.m. ET, and the game will stream exclusively on Prime Video.

The Dolphins (7-3) are coming off a 20-13 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. The offense is a big reason for the team's success this year, as it's statistically the best in the NFL. The Dolphins are ranked first in total and passing offense and second in rushing and scoring offense. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill is having an MVP-type season as he's caught 79 passes for 1,222 yards and nine touchdowns in 10 games.

Get your Black Friday football here! 🗣️ @NFLonPrime #MIAvsNYJ – 3pm ET on Prime Video

Also available on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/hXU7Logio1 — NFL (@NFL) November 24, 2023

Last weekend, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel discussed the team's confidence this season. "I think they know they're committed more to each other and to their craft than they ever have been before as individuals," he said, per the Dolphins' official website. "And I'm serious, every guy on our team is in that process or in that moment of going, 'How much better can I get? How much more can I do? What can I do with my game?' You stack a bunch of people – or list of the people that have the same mindset, that competitive mindset to be them best selves together, that to me is what more than anything is an energy of preparedness, commitment."

The Jets (4-6) have lost three straight games and will likely not reach the playoffs if they lose on Friday. Quarterback Zach Wilson took over as starting QB after Aaron Rodgers went down with an Achilles injury to start the season. And in 10 games with nine starts, Wilson has completed just 59 percent of his passes while throwing for 1,944 yards, six touchdowns and seven interceptions. This led to the team going with Tim Boyle as the starting QB for Friday's game.

"We're 4-6, a little behind the eight ball, but not out it [of the playoff race]," Jets head coach Robert Saleh said this week. per the team's official website. "We had a three-game losing streak before we bounced back, The NFL is a roller coaster, right? I think our group has a lot of confidence. We're young on offense, we've gotten young quickly. On defense, we're just continuing to play to the standard we need to play.