NFL Announces Schedule for Final Week of 2022 Regular Season
Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season will start this weekend, and the league has held off on announcing the dates and kickoff times for the games due to playoff implications. On Monday, the NFL announced the schedule for the final week of regular season games, and fans are going to have a weekend to remember. One team to watch is the Green Bay Packers. After getting off to a slow start, the Packers just need one win to clinch a playoff spot. And if that happens, Aaron Rodgers will be ready to do some damage and make a run at the Super Bowl.
"It feels really special, it does," Rodgers said after the Packers defeated the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, per ESPN. "It's been an interesting year. It hasn't been my best football at times, but I've been asked to step up my leadership and be someone the guys can count on to keep it together, even when it doesn't seem like there's anything to play for or we don't have a chance to make a run. There's been a lot of special moments throughout the year." Here's a look at the Week 18 schedule.
Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers
Sunday, Jan. 8, 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC
The Packers have to win to make the playoffs for the fourth consecutive year. However, the Lions need to win to give them a chance of reaching postseason play for the first time since the 2016 season.
Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders
Saturday, Jan. 7, 4:30 p.m. ET on ESPN/ABC
The Chiefs need to win and get some help to clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Patrick Mahomes could win his second NFL MVP award as he has thrown for 5,048 yards and 40 touchdowns this season.
Tennessee Titans vs Jacksonville Jaguars
Saturday, Jan. 7, 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN/ABC
This is the biggest game of the season for both teams as the winner will be champions of the AFC South and earns a trip to the playoffs. The Titans enter the game as one of the coldest teams in the NFL as they have lost their last six games. The Jaguars, on the other hand, have won their last four games.
Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals
Sunday, Jan. 8, 1 p.m. ET or 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS
The time will be announced after the result of the Bengals-Bills game tonight (Jan. 2). If the Bengals lose to the Bills, Sunday's game will be for the AFC North championship.
Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders
Sunday, Jan. 8, 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox
The Cowboys need to win and the Philadelphia Eagles to lose to win the NFC East. They are facing a Commanders team that was eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday.
Rest of the Games
Sunday, Jan. 8
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons – 1 p.m. ET on Fox
New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills – 1 p.m. ET on CBS
Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears – 1 p.m. ET on Fox
New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins – 1 p.m. ET on Fox
Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints – 1 p.m. ET on Fox
Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers – 1 p.m. on CBS
Rest of the Games (Cont.)
Sunday, Jan. 8
Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts – 1 p.m. ET on CBS
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos – 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS
New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles- 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS
Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers – 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox
Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks – 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox