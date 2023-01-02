NFL Announces Schedule for Final Week of 2022 Regular Season

Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season will start this weekend, and the league has held off on announcing the dates and kickoff times for the games due to playoff implications. On Monday, the NFL announced the schedule for the final week of regular season games, and fans are going to have a weekend to remember. One team to watch is the Green Bay Packers. After getting off to a slow start, the Packers just need one win to clinch a playoff spot. And if that happens, Aaron Rodgers will be ready to do some damage and make a run at the Super Bowl.

"It feels really special, it does," Rodgers said after the Packers defeated the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, per ESPN. "It's been an interesting year. It hasn't been my best football at times, but I've been asked to step up my leadership and be someone the guys can count on to keep it together, even when it doesn't seem like there's anything to play for or we don't have a chance to make a run. There's been a lot of special moments throughout the year." Here's a look at the Week 18 schedule.