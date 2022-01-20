Aaron Rodgers Takes Shot at Tom Brady With Deflategate Joke

Aaron Rodgers took a shot at Tom Brady during his recent media appearance. The Green Bay Packers quarterback was playing “Drone Jeopardy” in a feature for SportsNet. Rodgers had to throw footballs at drones to answer clues for the game. And when Rodgers got his hands on one of the balls, he trolled Brady and the New England Patriots for the 2014 deflategate scandal.

“This is too firm for the Patriots,” Rodgers said, per The Spun. Brady was at the center of the investigation when he was with the Patriots. The team was accused of deflating footballs during the 2014 AFC Championship game against the Indianapolis Colts. When the investigation was all said and done, Brady was suspended for the first four games of the 2016 season but went on to lead the team to a Super Bowl win once he returned from his suspension.

Brady and Rodgers could face each other for the first time this season next week. The Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hosting divisional round playoff games this weekend, and they win, fans will see Rodgers vs. Brady in the NFC Championship Game for the second consecutive year. Last year, the Buccaneers took down the Packers 31-26 and went on to win the Super Bowl. The loss kicked off what was an interesting 2021 for Rodgers, which included winning the MVP award, getting engaged to Shailene Woodley, threatening to not play for the Packers, and contracting COVID-19.

“I’m always just trying to stay present, especially this year as much as anything, and enjoy the moments,” Rodgers said, after the NFC Championship game last year. “I hope there’s more opportunities, but I don’t know. I mean, I really don’t. That stuff is out of my control. My future is a beautiful mystery I think. The present is such a gift to be able to stay in the moment and to have gratitude for being in this situation again, and being with the guys and having fans in our stadium and maybe snow in an NFC Championship Game. I’m going to enjoy these moments for sure, and just not worry about what happens down the line.”

Rodgers and Brady are two of the best quarterbacks in NFL history. Both players made this year’s All-Pro Team and both were selected to the 2010s All-Decade Team.