Neymar Tests Positive for COVID-19

✖

Neymar is the latest athlete to test positive for COVID-19. According to CNN, the Brazilian soccer star is one of three Paris Saint-Germain players to contract the coronavirus. The other two players are Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes.

"Three players are confirmed positive after a Sars CoV2 test and have undergone the appropriate health protocols," a PSG press release said. "All players and staff will continue to be tested over the next few days." The French media reporter Neymar and his two teammates tested positive after returning from a vacation trip in Spain. This means all three could miss the start of PGS's 2020-21 season in Ligue 1 as it will begin on September 10.

Neymar, 28, is considered one of the best soccer players in the world. He's been with PSG since 2017 after spending four seasons with Barcelona. He started as a professional player in 2009, joining the team Santos. In 2010, Neymar made the Brazilian national team has had scored 61 goals during that span. Neymar recently announced he will play for PSG next season instead of heading back to Barcelona.

"I am staying at PSG next season!," Neymar said via SB Nation. "And with the ambition to return to the Champions' League final, this time to win it. I like this idea of doing everything to leave my name in the history books of my club. If people were doubting the presence of PSG as a great European club, those doubts died in Lisbon. We left this city with the feeling of being renewed and confidence in our capacity to win it one day to write an even greater history."

Neymar went on to say: "By returning from Lisbon, in the plane on the way back, we were already excited to see each other again in Paris! I will never forget what we shared with this squad. It has formed a family and I am proud." Neymar made his pro debut at the age of 17 and has been on the rise ever since. He led Brazil to a gold medal in the 2016 Summer Olympics. In 2018, Neymar took part in the FIFA World Cup and led the squad to the quarterfinals. Last week, Neymar led PSG to its first-ever Champions League Final. The team lost to Bayern Munich 1-0.